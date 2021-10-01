Thandeka Dawn King has proven to be a living representation of 'tough times never last, only tough people last'

The actress has been through the wringer in the past year and she is setting the record straight on all of her misfortunes

Thandeka's acceptance speech at the KZN Entertainment Awards paved the way for the hefty discussion after disclosing that her prize money was missing digits

Thandeka Dawn King doesn't just play a boss lady on her television roles but she lives it in her real life too. The actress who won Best Actress at the KZN Entertainment Awards used her 'thank you' speech as a moment to expose the organisation for robbing her of R80 000.

Thandeka Dawn King is being candid about the misfortunes she has faced in the past year.

Source: Instagram

This outburst gave the green light to talk about the series of unfortunate events in the celebs life.

Thandeka getting snubbed off her prize money is just the tip of the iceberg for the actress. ZAlebs reports that the Best Actress trophy was supposed to be accompanied by a R100 000 cash deposit. On the evening, King made it publicly known that she had been robbed by the organisation.

Of the R100 000 prize money, Dawn only saw about 20 grand, leaving her R80 000 short. The Uzalo actress is demanding answers and refusing to let it go.

The timeline of misfortune for Thandeka began last year when her marriage ended. Drum reports that the couple had been married for 15 years before going their separate ways. When speaking about the divorce, the actress said she had to remain strong for her children since he is their father.

Thandeka then decided to take a break from social media. Upon returning to Instagram, the celeb had a brand new bae in her arms. While enjoying the bliss of new love, TimesLive reports that King found herself knee-deep in pregnancy rumours. She quickly shut it down, saying:

"Listen here, there is no such thing as a bun in the oven here, this is me, comfortable and happy in my beautiful African body. I don't have another one, this is me! I hope we understand each other."

Thandeka can't seem to dodge the headlines but one thing the celeb is doing now is making sure the truth is being told.

Dawn Thandeka King’s not in a good way: “These are trying times”

Briefly News reported South African actress Dawn Thandeka King has finally let fans in on why she had not been on screen for a while. Turns out, sis has injured herself.

Posting a vague clip on social media, Dawn showed off what looks like her leg in a brace. Dawn did not give any details other than the fact that “these are trying times” and that she is on the mend. She did say that she would be explaining further soon.

Gurl, we hope you are okay!

Concerned fans took to the comment section to wish Dawn well, hoping that she will return to TV soon. Dawn’s people miss her.

@chumani247 had been wondering where Dawn was:

“And hey for real, for real I've been wondering what's gwannin, cause zalo ain't the same.”

