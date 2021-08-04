Dawn Thandeka King’s Not in a Good Way: “These Are Trying Times”

Dawn Thandeka King has been MIA and finally she has come forward to explain to fans what's been going on

Not giving full details, Dawn showed off her braced leg, letting peeps know that things have been rough on her side

Fans do not know exactly what happened but they are happy Dawn is on the mend and hoping she returns to TV soon

South African actress Dawn Thandeka King has finally let fans in on why she has not been on screen lately. Turns out, sis has injured herself.

Dawn Thandeka King has been missing in action on 'Diep City' and this has left many fans worried about her well-being. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Posting a vague clip on social media, Dawn showed off what looks like her leg in a brace. Dawn did not give any details other than the fact that “these are trying times” and that she is on the mend. She did say that she would be explaining further soon.

Gurl, we hope you are okay!

Dawn posted:

Concerned fans took to the comment section to wish Dawn well, hoping that she will return to TV soon. Dawn’s people miss her.

@chumani247 had been wondering where Dawn was:

“And hey for real, for real I've been wondering what's gwannin, cause zalo ain't the same.”

@charlotte.monde sent healing vibes:

“We love you sooooo much and missing you on our screen, be healed.”

@phillykamamhlongo commented:

“Get well soon Mamzoh.”

@shomkhulu told Dawn to take it easy:

“Please take care Sisi ube ngcono bakithi.”

Dawn Thandeka King leaves Uzalo, fans cannot believe her time is over

Mzansi actress Dawn Thandeka King has made her official exit from Uzalo and she posted footage of her last scene on social media, reported Briefly News.

Dawn has been playing the role of MaNgcobo on the soapie for a while now but she's moved on to a new role on Diep City. Dawn described her last moments on Uzalo as the "end of the road" and was just as emotional to be saying goodbye.

Dawn took to social media to thank SABC and Stained Glass for giving her the opportunity to play the role.

“We did well. We shook this township. We planted a seed and it grew. They'll never forget us, wherever they are. They'll never forget our gang. We showed them flames. They bowed down to us,” she said in a speech on the show.

Source: Briefly.co.za