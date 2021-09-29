A community hero, Warren Sharp, selflessly went to save a woman who was being beaten and ended up between a rock and a hard place

Warren ended up being brutally beaten by the man as well and landed up in hospital with bills that he couldn’t pay

Community members have come forward to try and help raise funds to cover Warren’s hospital bills as they feel it is the least they can do for all he has done for others

A man named Warren Sharp’s community involvement has literally saved his life. After sustaining servere injuries after trying to help a woman in distress, Warren was left with a huge hospital bill he was not able to cover.

Warren heard a woman screaming for help outside his residence, he rushed to assist her only to find the woman in distress was being attacked by a man well known to her. Image: @Waren Sharp

Source: Facebook

On 4 September 2021, Warren heard a woman screaming and went out to see what was going on. The woman was being attacked by a man she knew and Warren jumped in to save her. Warren was then brutally beaten by the same man.

Warren was hospitalised and left to cover the costs that this brutal attack incurred. Lucky for Warren, the people of his community jumped to assist him just like he has for them many times.

Knowing the good man that Warren is and all he has done for his community, a BackaBuddy page was set up to raise funds to cover his hospital bills.

R54 693.52 of the R300 000.00 needed has been raised to date. The community are doing everything in their power to make sure the funds are raised. Men like this deserve all the things! Good deeds never go unseen.

These are just some of the community members who stepped up to help:

Here are some of the amazing messages left for Warren on the multiple posts:

George Roth prayed:

“Get well soon buddy Preying for you to make a speedy recovery.”

Russel Woods send love:

“Warren, very brave of you, may GOD bless you and heal you.”

Nikita Sharp, a relative, was filled with gratitude:

“Thank you so so much, your well wishes and help is so appreciated by our family ❤”

