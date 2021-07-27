Pray Before You Slay: Residents Clean Up Their Township and Inspire Mzansi

Residents who took it upon themselves to keep their township clean has inspired South Africans citizens because they mix work and prayer

The group seems to put prayer before everything and they posted their story on Facebook to inspire many of their followers in Mzansi

The photos are uploaded by Hendrick Mokgadi who is praised for his courageous attitude that will go a long way in changing many townships

A group of South African workers are seen cleaning the streets of a township and it's going viral on digital platforms. The image tells a story of the group engaging in prayer before going on with their daily routine.

Posted by Hendrick Mokgadi on Facebook through the ImStaying Page, many Mzansi people have commended the group for their courageous attitude.

Although it remains unclear where the snap was taken in Mzansi, many believe this is the spirit all South African should possess to care for their townships.

The post reads:

@Susan Lewis said:

“Well done you all. May God bless your township and all the people in abundance. Together we must be in love!!!! Amen!”

@Janice Barry said:

“Super heroes.”

@Hettie Roelofse said:

“Wonderful! You're setting such a good example. By giving, being positive and making a contribution beyond ourselves we will bring about transformation - one step at a time, one house, one family, one village at a time.”

@Dawn Usmar said:

“Well done to you all.”

@Michele Geach said:

“Thank you and Amen. Thanks for demonstrating good values to all.”

@Godfrey Monama said:

“We are the government and this South Africa is for us, well done and keep it up. I wish this kind of attitude can spread like the way looting has spread quickly to other places.”

@Glemnis Samson said:

“Hendrick, you & your team are an inspiration to your community, keep it up & encourage the youth to join in so that they can learn from you & your team.”

@Rose Kemp said:

“Wonderful....SA is going to be cleaner than before the unrest and how wonderful.if it stays this way.”

Looting: SAB thanks the Mzansi public for standing together to clean up their facilities

In other stories, Briefly News reported that in the wake of violent protests and looting that recently engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, the South African Breweries has thanked all the members of the society for their efforts to ensure everything returns to normal.

SAB says they would like to thank the public, their logistics and risk teams for giving up their time to clean their facilities.

The Mzansi brewer took to social media pages to share this message and it has attracted positive remarks. However, some people have also shared words of advice with the giant brewer.

