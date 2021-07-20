South African Breweries sent a message to the general public, thanking them for their efforts to clean up their damaged and looted facilities

The Mzansi brewer was severely hit by the recent violent protests and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week

SAB’s message has received positive reactions from social media users but many have asked the company to employ the jobless volunteers

In the wake of violent protests and looting that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces last week, the South African Breweries has thanked all the members of the society for their efforts to ensure everything returns to normal.

SAB says they would like to thank the public, their logistics and risk teams for giving up their time to clean their facilities.

The Mzansi brewer took to social media pages to share this message and it has attracted positive remarks. However, some people have also shared words of advice with the giant brewer.

South Africans have reacted to SAB's message after their efforts to clean up their facilities.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Tabile Tongo said:

“People in KZN & Gauteng fail to protect those properties, now that the damage has been done they come with numbers to clean their mess. Everything that had happened, was done in front of their eyes but they did nothing.”

@Lehlohonolo Mtshali said;

“Lockdown and looting have cost SAB a lot but let's hope it will force you guys to change your strategy and do things differently.”

@Belinda Craig said:

“Terrible to see the devastation but thankful for the volunteers assisting with the clean-up.”

@Rene Morcom said:

“I wish you well as you not only recover from Covid-19 but now this too, you provide jobs to so many from formal business to informal corner store stores. Good luck.”

@Mojabeng Tsotsotso said:

“It would be nice if you took CVs from your volunteers and hired them when opportunities came up.”

@Patrick Dube said:

“Can I volunteer to come and clean also.”

@Bongani Motswadira said:

“SAB only care about is dividends. Our people are subjected to cheap labour.”

@Gontse Lekgetho said:

“When we stand together.”

A Durban community has vowed to keep their area safe from protestors

Previously, Briefly News reported that violent protests had taken South Africa over as looting and fire plagued the republic. The community of Queensburgh in Durban decided that enough is enough.

Residents of Escombe, Malvern and surrounding areas worked hard to stop looters from making their way into their homes.

Briefly News attended the protest protection, which was situated outside the Pick n Pay shopping mall in Queensburgh, where residents created a blockade around the centre.

