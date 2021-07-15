SA Unrest and Looting Makes International News as Vigilantism Takes Over

Various reports of vigilantism have dominated international headlines as South Africans battle to keep their families, businesses and warehouses safe

Many South Africans have taken the law into their own hands clad with weapons and other items to fight against the violence

This follows the deployment of the South African National Defence Force and increase of members on the ground

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

International reports have revealed that senior officials in South Africa have asked ordinary citizens within the country to not take the law into their own hands. Vigilante groups from KZN and Gauteng have formed over the past few days to protect areas from looting and violent protests.

The violence has swathed the country as thousands of soldiers have been deployed to help the South African Police Services on the streets. Law enforcement agencies, at the moment, seem to be unable to curb the onslaught and attacks by large crowds on various areas,

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nwakula stated on Wednesday, 14 July, to Parliament that she had requested approximately 25 000 more soldiers to be deployed on the streets of the country.

The unrest in South Africa has made international news as the vigilantism within the country has taken over. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

UK publication The Times, reported that the chaos was trigger by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. The country spiralled into one of the worst unrests it has had since the end of the Apartheid regime. A number of warehouses, businesses and shops have been vandalised by looters while some were set ablaze.

Government reports state that at least 72 people have lost their lives in the violence while around 1 750 people have been arrested.

According to The Guardian, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been inundated by various vigilante groups that are armed as community patrols formed by anxious residents look to protect their businesses and homes from the protests and looting.

A Durban community has vowed to keep their area safe from protestors

Previously, Briefly News reported that violent protests have taken South Africa over as looting and fire plague the republic. The community of Queensburgh in Durban have decided that enough is enough. Residents of Escombe, Malvern and surrounding areas worked hard to stop looters from making their way into their homes.

Briefly News attended the protest protection, which was situated outside the Pick n Pay shopping mall in Queensburgh, where residents created a blockade around the centre. Zanel Allison, head and spokesperson for the Protest Protection group shared her story with us.

The 25-year-old is a resident in Hillary. She has lived in Queensburgh her entire life. On Monday, 12 July, Zanel and other community members made their way to the Pick n Pay area and started blocking the road with their vehicles.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za