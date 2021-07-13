Protests have taken over KwaZulu-Natal and Briefly News was at the scene of a community working hand-in-hand to prevent harm and looting in their area. Holding golf sticks, pipes and whatever they could; residents were determined to keep themselves and their families safe.

Violent protests have taken South Africa over as looting and fire plague the republic. The community of Queensburgh in Durban have decided that enough is enough. Residents of Escombe, Malvern and surrounding areas worked hard to stop looters from making their way into their homes.

Briefly News attended the protest protection, which was situated outside the Pick n Pay shopping mall in Queensburgh, where residents created a blockade around the centre. Zanel Allison, head and spokesperson for the Protest Protection group shared her story with us.

The 25-year-old is a resident in Hillary. She has lived in Queensburgh her entire life. On Monday, 12 July, Zanel and other community members made their way to the Pick n Pay area and started blocking the road with their vehicles.

A Durban Community has worked together to prevent protestors from entering their suburb

Source: Original

Zanel stated that she had been in the area since 10am on Monday after her morning jog. She created groups on WhatsApp to keep the community informed about what is happening in their area.

"There has not been any casualties, as far as I know. It's been crazy. What we've been the most concerned about is if this goes away, how long will it take for us to get our shops back? We need bread, milk and other items to sustain ourselves.

"All the garages are closed, there's no way to put fuel in our tanks. If that goes down, how do our businesses survive? It's not about Zuma, it's not about anything all we're trying to do is stand up for our community"

Briefly News went to the Southway Mall area before returning to Pick n Pay in Queensburgh. Take a look at the videos below:

Speaking to an anonymous resident, Briefly News gained more information about the neighbourhood's fight against the protestors.

"Six of us went to the top of Piet Retief Road. There was over 100 people there. At the moment, I couldn't feel anything. There were taxis coming up and the people inside had weapons. We managed to apprehend three suspects.

"The SAPS followed up. We decided then that we wanted to spend the night here protecting the streets. We are not here to harm anyone we just don't want anyone in the community looting or attacking the residents, he said."

Ramaphosa says action will be taken to protect every person in the country

Previously, Briefly News reported that while addressing the nation on Monday evening amid a tumultuous last few days of widespread public violence and looting, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to protect citizens against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting.

In his address, Ramaphosa acknowledged the destruction which has been caused to property, the looting of shops and businesses, and the reports of threats against law-abiding citizens.

"Even as we know the high cost of this violence to property, to livelihoods and to businesses, the loss of human life is the greatest cost of all," said Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly.co.za