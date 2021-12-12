Prince Kaybee is definitely not trading in his expensive car anytime soon, sharing how the fancy whip saved him from heartbreak

Defending his choice to drive the pricey car, he says a midnight joyride helped him get over being cheated on

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the post but most peeps just felt sorry for the poor DJ

Prince Kaybee has gathered the sympathy of many social media users after sharing his experience of being cheated on. Defending his choice to have a super expensive car, the hit-maker says taking a long drive in the middle of the night was the only thing that got him through the shocking infidelity.

, @PrinceKaybee_SA shared this tweet:

"In one of the times I got cheated on, it was 2 AM and I found some hectic stuff, she was sleeping, woke her up to confirm the evidence. What took some of the pain away is my car, drove the sh*t out of it till sunrise. So no I’m not gonna compromise there."

While many social media users felt sorry for the musician, others felt he was looking for trouble and really should not have been looking through the phone in the first place. Eish.

Check out some of the other silly reactions below:

@massenya said:

"Now that is hectic stuff that literally drove you crazy."

@RubuThulisas said:

"The game has no VIPs, I see. Mjolo o nyaka Insurance for real haha."

@Tee_Boga said:

"LOL stop snooping when people are asleep Kabelo nou o drivile ka matsha and it's not safe out there."

@Tshibalo34 said:

"If they cheat on celebrities, then who am I"

@Idorelate_Son said:

"You were probably cheating on her too, drove your expensive car to the sidekick to phol the pain a bit. I respect you big man."

@usandantamo said:

"You went through her phone? not cool Prince."

"The pressure is really unnecessary’’: Prince Kaybee sounds off on lobola

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee ignited a debate on social media after presenting his views on lobola negotiations. The DJ and producer let followers know he doesn't support the action of paying a bride price while questioning why others still do.

Prince Kaybee, who is a father of two, explained that the process of lobola does not secure a happy marriage. He elaborated that he thinks the display of wealth presented during lobola negotiations is useless. He wrote:

“There’s a lot of women married by rich men but they are not taken care of, you showing me how much you have doesn’t mean anything.”

The hitmaker supported his points with the information he gathered while researching the topic. Prince Kaybee presented that some men end up depressed and in debt while succumbing to the pressures of lobola.

The music master shared:

“I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide.”

One follower challenged Prince Kaybee's beliefs in response to his findings. The fan, @MenziSbo commented:

They should stop falling into peer pressure. Don't get married if you can't afford it.

Prince Kaybee responded:

"...the pressure is really unnecessary"

