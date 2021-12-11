“Guess Who?”: Hilarious Shoes Have SA Trying to Decide Who They Belong to

A pair of unique black boots have the internet in a frenzy as users try to guess who might wear such shoes

A picture of one pair of seriously excentric looking shoes has the internet laughing. The gigantic black clogs are made of what seems to be rubber and definitely had peeps asking who might wear such unique shoes.

A pair of unique black boots have the internet in a frenzy as users try to guess who might wear such shoes. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared a snap of the interesting looking shoes.

'Guess the owner's name," he captioned the silly post.

While some people felt the interesting boots looked like something a cartoon superhero might wear, others had one particularly notorious fashion mogul mind- Kanye West.

The rapper is of course known for making unique designs fashionable, sometimes pushing the envelope a little too far.

Others felt Minister Tito Mboweni had something to do with the silly boots, especially given what a hilarious social media prankster he is.

Check out some of the comments below:

"LOL did it on purpose": Man gets into silly fight, hits his friend by mistake

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of three men getting into a brawl in the outbacks of Mzansi has peeps laughing on the timeline. In the clip, it looks like the drunk friends get into a disagreement before one man throws a punch in his boy's face.

Unfortunately, the innocent third man trying to break up the fight catches the punch instead. What made the video even more hilarious was the amapiano music playing in the background.

Peeps thought the song really set the silly mood.

Check out some of the reactions to the funny clip below:

@Bongzakhoza said:

"Lol, he did it on purpose... He was way too close to miss the real target."

@Mdavu20 said:

"How did he miss the intended recipient?"

@KgomotsoBaitso2 said:

"HeeBanna!!! The bottle is intact and the cap dropped to the ground."

@Alter_Vee said:

"Sometimes you meet your destiny on the road you took to avoid it"

@ntshoki said:

"I swear they planned this,,, coz he moved away from them haha."

@Teboho36022082 said:

"LMAO when u run away from ur problem but they keep on following you."

Source: Briefly.co.za