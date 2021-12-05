“LOL Did It on Purpose”: Man Gets Into Silly Fight, Hits His Friend by Mistake

A clip of three drunk men getting into a spat has social media users laughing out loud

While two men fight, an innocent middle-man, unfortunately, catches a punch meant for the other friend

Mzansi found the whole clip really funny and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of three men getting into a brawl in the outbacks of Mzansi has peeps laughing on the timeline. In the clip, it looks like the drunk friends get into a disagreement before one man throws a punch in his boy's face.

A clip of three drunk men getting into a spat has social media users laughing out loud. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, the innocent third man trying to break up the fight catches the punch instead. What made the video even more hilarious was the amapiano music playing in the background.

Peeps thought the song really set the silly mood.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the reactions to the funny clip below:

@Bongzakhoza said:

"Lol, he did it on purpose... He was way too close to miss the real target."

@Mdavu20 said:

"How did he miss the intended recipient?"

@KgomotsoBaitso2 said:

"HeeBanna!!! The bottle is intact and the cap dropped to the ground."

@Alter_Vee said:

"Sometimes you meet your destiny on the road you took to avoid it"

@ntshoki said:

"I swear they planned this,,, coz he moved away from them haha."

@Teboho36022082 said:

"LMAO when u run away from ur problem but they keep on following you."

"Eish": Man tries to hit on lady , SA in stitches after she laughs in his face

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of one man getting rejected at groove has Mzansi in stitches. In the video, it seems the casanova tries to charm his way into the lady's ear before being laughed at right in his face!

Shame, peeps really felt bad for the poor guy.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool first shared the footage.

No one knows exactly what our guy is saying but it's not long before the lucky lady burst into a fit of laughter.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@mdponya said:

"Better luck next time for him haha."

@SibiyaCharmaine said:

"LMAO he looks so defeated."

@shatadi_phalane said:

"I want to give him a hug."

@Sthembi12 said:

"I just wonder what did he say, mara surely it's funny."

@EphraimAlpha said:

"Eish. He shot his shot.

I know that look. That's the same look my nephew has when his mom tells him he can't have ice-cream right now."

@_phumstar said:

"LMAO she crushed his spirit."

Source: Briefly.co.za