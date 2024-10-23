Since Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced that they were getting a divorce, people sympathised with them

However, some people thought it would be funny to poke fun at the unfortunate situation the pair found themselves in

While some people didn't want to accept the couple's decision, others speculated infidelity

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement sparked negative comments. Images: @siyakolisi, @rachelkolisi

Many people are expressing sadness over Rachel and Siya Kolisi's breakup, offering heartfelt messages of support, positivity, and even hope that the two might eventually find their way back together.

However, amid the outpouring of kind words, a disappointing number of individuals have also left silly, off-topic, and sometimes insensitive comments in response to the couple's divorce announcement.

Siya and Rachel announce split

Tuesday, 22 October, marked a sad day for fans of Siya and Rachel. The couple released a joint statement telling people they were heading for Splitsville.

The statement read that their relationship as a couple changed. However, they will remain great friends and committed partners in raising their son Nicholas and daughter Keziah and continue working together on the Kolisi Foundation.

Take a look at their statement below:

Mampara comments hit the internet

With many media outlets reporting about the couple's divorce announcement, some people took the opportunity to enter comment sections with negativity and poked fun at the unfortunate situation the couple faced.

One Facebook user foolishly commented:

"Those French brunettes got to Siya."

Mphahlele Nkwinika shared their demands:

"We don’t accept this decision as a nation. Go back and fix things."

Petrococious Joyce Matsangaise immediately went down Allegation Lane and asked:

"Who cheated?"

Levis Freddy Malala wrote in the comment section:

"This is nothing new. It was bound to happen."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said in one of Briefly News' Facebook posts:

"Does he have children elsewhere? If not, just forgive and forget."

Maurice Latrale told app users:

"It's a prank. The couple needed your attention again. You stopped talking about them since they moved to France."

