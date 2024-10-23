Siya and Rachel Kolisi recently announced to the world they mutually decided to part ways

The news left many fans of the couple sad as people wanted the couple to mend their relationship

To keep smiles on South Africans' faces, Briefly News listed a few funny moments the couple shared together

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's funny moments are still on their social media accounts.

Source: Instagram

News of divorce can bring people down, especially when it involves a couple as loved as Rachel and Siya Kolisi. However, it's still possible to look back at the good times, as a few videos showing the couple's hilarious moments together are sure to bring a smile.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi part ways

On Tuesday, 22 October, the Kolisi couple released a joint statement letting fans know they mutually decided to end their relationship after eight years of marriage.

The statement read:

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known.

"We will also continue working together on the Foundation, which means so much to us."

Funny videos of Rachel and Siya Kolisi before divorce announcement

While the news of the couple's split left many South Africans brokenhearted, there are still clips of Siya and Rachel that will lift spirits.

1. Special anniversary song

On 13 August 2020, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary. Rachel decided to sing Destiny's Child's hit song Say My Name for her hubby, who captured the precious moment that had them both giggling.

2. Snoozing Siya

Rachel also uploaded comical clips for their fourth anniversary.

She captioned her post:

"From this year forward, it feels like a great opportunity for payback."

She shared two clips where she recorded Siya sleeping and all the way in dreamland. The other media in the post included throwback pictures of the couple's silly moments.

3. Siya teaches Rachel dance moves

By now, many people are aware that Rachel has trouble moving to the beat. Siya's sister Liphelo even posted a clip of them dancing, stating they'd have to get Rachel dance lessons!

In another throwback video, Siya shared a video teaching Rachel infectious dance moves to a local track.

Watch the comical clip below:

4. Siya has Rachel's back

Another video of the couple showed Siya using a massage gun on Rachel as their kids, Nicholas and Keziah, watched with interest. He also gave the kids a chance to help massage Mom's back.

Although Siya looked cool and calm in the video, he hilariously captioned his post:

"Andidikwe! (I'm fed up!)"

SA gushes over Rachel Kolisi adopting Siya's siblings 10 years ago

In another story, Briefly News reported how, after the couple's divorce announcement, the internet praised Rachel for adopting Siya's brother and sister a decade years ago.

The couple took in Siya's half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after they were orphaned when their mother died.

