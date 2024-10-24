A woman on TikTok unpacked her concerns about the unsettling news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

Okuhle revisited an old documentary where Rachel discussed the struggles she faced in her relationship with the captain

Social media users picked the ex-wife's side and discussed the breakup that caused disarray in the country

South Africa was shocked after their golden couple called it quits and posted a statement on social media.

Mzansi picked Rachel's side after revisiting Siya Kolisi's 2023 documentary that revealed their marriage struggles. Image: @rachelkolisi

Mzansi will never forget the evening of Tuesday, the 22nd of October when Rachel and Siya Kolisi dropped the bomb of their sudden divorce.

SA picks Rachel's side after divorce news

A woman on TikTok claimed to have seen the Kolisi split coming after watching Siya's documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story. Okuhle shared that the captain's victorious rugby tale overshadowed Rachel's truth:

"The things that Rachel had to go through. The cheating. All of these things were addressed in the documentary, but people were too busy focusing on the rugby story…people looked over all of the things that Rachel was talking about and the things that she had to go through to make the marriage work."

Okuhle suggested that Rachel was praised by Mzansi for enduring the pain of her marriage struggles and turning Siya into a God-fearing man. The lady explained that the captain admitted to loving Rachel because of all she was willing to endure during their union.

The woman highlighted that Siya Kolisi's childhood trauma is what led to the couple's divorce:

"He has a very complicated relationship with his father because he was not there for him during his childhood."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce

Social media users were pained by the sudden breakup and commented:

@🌺Hope_Full highlighted:

"Honestly, if we put ourselves first, we won't get married or have kids."

@Sugar commented:

"Siya wouldn't be what he is without Rachel; she definitely did well."

@Medusa shared:

"I remember a time when Rachel was trending on Twitter for confronting another woman for her affair with Siya. She's gone through the most."

@being an Uppity African commented:

"We know nothing about the documentary."

@Lovely_Liswa realised:

"For the first time in our country, we support Rachel not because she is white but because she seems and acts like a classy lady, warm mother, and welcoming soul."

@NQO🇿🇦🇦🇪 shared:

"They say the same issues you face at the earliest stages of a relationship are the same ones that will end your marriage."

@Londeka Londay Dlami explained:

"You can't love a broken man's pain away. It will be all in vain if he doesn't acknowledge his brokenness."

Xhosa elders discuss ways to fix Kolisi marriage

Briefly News also reported that a funny gent on TikTok acted fast after the news of Rachel and Siya Kolisi getting divorced broke yesterday evening. Ikho made Mzansi laugh after creating a skit where a Xhosa mom called her friend to discuss ways to fix the ex-lovers' marriage.

Social media users found the skit to be hilarious and accurate as they roared with laughter in the comments.

