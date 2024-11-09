Gareth Cliff spoke about Rachel and Siya Kolisi once again after they are divorce announcement

The former 5FM radio host shared his thoughts after he faced outrage for bringing up race when the Springboks captain announced trouble in paradise

People shared their thoughts after Gareth Cliff gave his two cents on how people reacted to his commentary

Gareth Cliff had more to say about 'Siya Kolisi and Rachel's past marriage. South Africans were outraged when the former radio personality claimed he wasn't aware Rachel was white until the divorce.

Gareth Cliff hit back after landing in hot water over Rachel and Siya Kolisi commentary. Image: @grcliff / @rachelkolisi

Gareth Cliff addressed people's anger and passion over Siya and Rachel's separation. The media personality also jokingly added his thoughts on what their divorce settlement could look like.

Gareth Cliff slams SA over Siya and Rachel Kolisi outrage

In an episode of his YouTube show, Gareth said he was in "some serious trouble over a non-thing" and that people were overreacting because of a marriage that has nothing to do with the public. He said:

"Rachel and Siya Kolisi, breaking up does not have anything to do with you. You are not Rachel or Siya therefore, stay out of their marriage. Stop pretending that you are going to have a breakdown because Rachel and Siya are not together anymore."

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

Springboks star Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi were a beloved South African couple and they rose to national popularity.

The pair was dubbed a power couple, and people raved about how far they came together as a pair of love birds.

Rachel Kolisi would often remind other women that Siya Kolisi is off the market when he would get a lot of female attention as a Springboks captain.

Siya and Rachel announced their divorce in 2024, and many South Africans were heartbroken about the split.

Gareth Cliff comments on Kolisi divorce settlement

Gareth also joked about their divorce settlement, saying Rachel may get half of his accolades. He cracked up:

“Even if she gets half the trophies, she still has more than most countries.”

MacG speculates about Siya and Rachel Kolisi divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Podcast & Chill host MacG speculated about Siya Kolisi amid his shocking divorce. The outspoken podcaster alleged that something big must have happened for Rachel to file for divorce.

Since the announcement, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has been trending on various social media platforms. South Africans have been trying to determine what led to the divorce because the Kolisis' seemed like the happiest couple.

Controversial media personality MacG recently added his two cents to the trending matter. During a recent episode of his award-winning show Podcast & Chill, MacG claimed that something big might have caused Siya and Rachel's divorce.

