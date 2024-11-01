MacG speculated on Podcast & Chill that something major may have caused Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, stirring social media

He and co-host Sol Phenduka suggested that infidelity or fathering another child might have been a factor

Briefly News consulted relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who advised couples facing public cheating allegations to seek professional help and, if true, pursue accountability and trust-building whether they stay together or part ways

Podcast & Chill host MacG speculated about Siya Kolisi amid his shocking divorce. The outspoken podcaster alleged that something big must have happened for Rachel to file for divorce.

MacG alleged that Siya Kolisi might have cheated on Rachel Kolisi. Image: @macgunleashed and Chris Hyde

MacG makes damning allegations against Siya Kolisi

Since the announcement, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has been trending on various social media platforms. South Africans have been trying to determine what led to the divorce because the Kolisis' seemed like the happiest couple.

Controversial media personality MacG recently added his two cents to the trending matter. During a recent episode of his award-winning show Podcast & Chill, MacG claimed that something big might have caused Siya and Rachel's divorce. He said:

"It doesn't seem like they grew out of one another … and I saw extracts from his book, where he said he had gone through addictions, alcohol and some of his lifestyle choices were not the ones."

MacG and Sol Phenduka discuss Kolisi's divorce

During the show, the podcasters made assumptions about why the famous couple called it quits. Sol asked MacG about his opinion, and he alleged that something unforgivable, like fathering another child, could have been Rachel's final push. He added:

“I think it must be something big, maybe he got another girl pregnant or something."

Relationship expert on how to deal with cheating allegations

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert, couples counsellor and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about how couples can deal with public cheating allegations, whether true or false. She said:

"They should also consider seeking professional help to navigate the emotional toll of such situations. If the allegations are false, staying united and presenting a strong front and response can help lessen the damage. If they are true, then a healing process of accountability, forgiveness, and rebuilding trust is required for both to move forward whether it be together in the relationship or moving on separately."

Gareth Cliff's comments about Siya and Rachel spark racism debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he shared thoughts on the controversial Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Cliff said he had never known Rachel was a white woman until recently.

Social media has been on fire since Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's shocking divorce announcement. Many were stunned by the news, while others said they saw it coming.

