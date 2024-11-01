MacG Alleges Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi Got Another Woman Pregnant Amid His Divorce From Rachel
- MacG speculated on Podcast & Chill that something major may have caused Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, stirring social media
- He and co-host Sol Phenduka suggested that infidelity or fathering another child might have been a factor
- Briefly News consulted relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who advised couples facing public cheating allegations to seek professional help and, if true, pursue accountability and trust-building whether they stay together or part ways
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Podcast & Chill host MacG speculated about Siya Kolisi amid his shocking divorce. The outspoken podcaster alleged that something big must have happened for Rachel to file for divorce.
MacG makes damning allegations against Siya Kolisi
Since the announcement, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce has been trending on various social media platforms. South Africans have been trying to determine what led to the divorce because the Kolisis' seemed like the happiest couple.
Controversial media personality MacG recently added his two cents to the trending matter. During a recent episode of his award-winning show Podcast & Chill, MacG claimed that something big might have caused Siya and Rachel's divorce. He said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"It doesn't seem like they grew out of one another … and I saw extracts from his book, where he said he had gone through addictions, alcohol and some of his lifestyle choices were not the ones."
MacG and Sol Phenduka discuss Kolisi's divorce
During the show, the podcasters made assumptions about why the famous couple called it quits. Sol asked MacG about his opinion, and he alleged that something unforgivable, like fathering another child, could have been Rachel's final push. He added:
“I think it must be something big, maybe he got another girl pregnant or something."
Relationship expert on how to deal with cheating allegations
Briefly News spoke to relationship expert, couples counsellor and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee about how couples can deal with public cheating allegations, whether true or false. She said:
"They should also consider seeking professional help to navigate the emotional toll of such situations. If the allegations are false, staying united and presenting a strong front and response can help lessen the damage. If they are true, then a healing process of accountability, forgiveness, and rebuilding trust is required for both to move forward whether it be together in the relationship or moving on separately."
Gareth Cliff's comments about Siya and Rachel spark racism debate
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he shared thoughts on the controversial Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Cliff said he had never known Rachel was a white woman until recently.
Social media has been on fire since Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's shocking divorce announcement. Many were stunned by the news, while others said they saw it coming.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.
Paula Quinsee (Certified Relationship Therapy Educator and founder of Engaged Humans) Paula Quinsee is the founder of Engaged Humans, facilitating connection between individuals and organisations to create a more human-connected world. She is a certified Imago Relationship Therapy educator and facilitator, NLP practitioner, PDA analyst, coach and trainer. Paula is also the author of two self-help guides - Embracing Conflict and Embracing No - as well as an international speaker, advocate for mental health and activist for gender-based violence.