Gareth Cliff rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he gave his two cents to the controversial Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Cliff said he had never known Rachel was a white woman until recently.

Gareth Cliff shared thoughts on Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s divorce. Image: STRINGER/AFP and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo

Gareth Cliff faces backlash over Siya and Rachel's divorce comments

Social media has been on fire since Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's shocking divorce announcement. Many were stunned by the news, while others said they saw it coming.

Media personality Gareth Cliff was among the many people who weighed in on the news. Speaking during an episode of The Gareth Show, the star said he only realised Rachel was a white woman after their divorce announcement. He said:

“It took me a long time to even realise that because I don't pay attention to sports, I don't watch a lot of sports and I don't read like, ‘YOU’ magazine, so I didn't even know, I thought Rachel was black for a long time until I saw a picture of her.”

Fans blast Gareth Cliff for his statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Gareth's statement. Some applauded him for being honest, while others accused him of being racist.

@Rabs2013 said:

"The problem is that People feels the "whiteness" is being undermined & needs to protect that...Tsek! Gareth did nothing wrong."

@Princes83314034 wrote:

"Exactly, what is SO controversial about that? Good lord these race grifters are truly insufferable 🙄"

@Jones12051375 commented:

"Yo to think I used to defend him. Tjerrrr this guy is racist."

@Tiaan35009125 said:

"Ahhh, a white person! We can turn this onto a race issue... So utterly predictable, so utterly annoying, so main stream media."

@Mosky_Mothapo said:

"He's racist this one."

Mama Joy weighs in on Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that media personality Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, was roasted for her post after Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement. Fans said she wanted to make the news about her.

Mama Joy was among the millions of South Africans shocked by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement. The popular sports fanatic took to social media to share her thoughts.

