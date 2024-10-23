Mzansi recently revisited Rachel Kolisi's famous clap backs to the women thirsting over her now ex-husband, Siya

The mother of two was caught in a social media storm when she had to put ladies in their place

This comes after she and Siya announced their divorce, and Mzansi is still trying to process the news

Peeps unearthed Rachel Kolisi’s famous clap backs to the women thirsting over Siya. Image: siyakolisi

Following the news of Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, netizens revisited Rachel's famous clapbacks to the ladies thirsting over her man.

Rachel Kolisi claps back at Mzansi women

Coming from announcing their divorce and causing an uproar on social media, Siya and Rachel Kolisi's separation shocked many supporters.

The once "it" couple of the South African sports fraternity often had fans gushing over their romance, with many of their sweet moments trending on social media. However, none could compare to Rachel's feisty clapbacks from 2018.

With her husband's status and having been named the first black captain of the Springboks, Siya quickly caught many women's eyes, who began shooting their shots at the famous rugby player.

Responding to one woman calling her husband "a type", Rachel quickly put her in her place:

"He's not 'A type'; he's a married man responsible for four children."

If that wasn't enough, she also mentioned that a female celeb once encouraged her friend to date her husband, the woman later being revealed as Lorna Maseko.

According to The South African, Rachel made headlines again for allegedly confronting a model she suspected of sending inappropriate pictures to her husband - only to find out that it was Siya who DMed her - oops!

Mzansi reacts to Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Netizens are struggling to believe that the Kolisis have called it quits:

akanipenelope was distraught:

"Rachel and Siya Kolisi just announced they’re divorced, and you're laughing? This is a national state emergency!"

Mpumiln said:

"Wishing Siya Kolisi and Rachel some love, light and healing. It couldn’t have been an easy decision to take. Totally heartbreaking."

fcfortune was shattered:

"Siya and Rachel are divorcing. I’m genuinely sad for them."

GuguStatu posted:

"I'm not accepting Rachel and Siya Kolisi's split. I'm gonna go and cry now."

