Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo shared a TikTok video of herself and Rachel Kolisi dancing

The dancing duo took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge, but Liphelo thought Rachel needed dance lessons

A few members of the online community loved Rachel's dance moves, while others agreed with Liphelo

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo aced a TikTok dance challenge. Images: @liphelomadlingoz

Dancing is a vibrant form of expression that allows people to connect and communicate, even if finding the rhythm doesn't come naturally to everyone.

While Rachel Kolisi joined her husband's sister Liphelo on a makeshift dancefloor, the sister-in-law playfully suggested that Rachel could use a bit more practice.

Rachel Kolisi dances with sister-in-law

Liphelo shared a video on her TikTok account (@liphelomadlingoz) showing how she and Rachel took part in a TikTok dance challenge to the song Kehlani by Jordan Adetunji.

The dance sees two people busting moves, each giving each other the chance to show off their skills by turning around before dancing together.

However, it appeared Rachel may have been off-beat. Nevertheless, she gave the challenge a try.

Liphelo humorously said in her post's caption:

"We need to get Rachel dance lessons."

Take a look at the pair's dance moves in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kolisi's dancing

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on Rachel's dancing and Liphelo saying Rachel needed dance lessons.

@ivytte29 cracked up in the comments, writing:

"Keep going with Rachel. She will get there. She needs to relax. Shem."

@sss_24f said of the dancing:

"She left no crumbs."

@ithra_martin2 lovingly told Liphelo:

"We love Rachel just the way she is."

@geeplusthree said to the online community:

Rachel is literally the best."

@bellamy_reddit laughed at the video and shared with app users:

"That last part ended Liphelo! MaRachie is trying, man."

Kolisi family shows off their dance moves

Briefly News also reported that the Kolisi clan showed off their dancing skills with Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Social media users loved the video, particularly how the younger ones looked mortified and embarrassed by their parents.

