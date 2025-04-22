An American man living in South Africa tried pickled fish and hot cross buns for the first time after his South African wife prepared the traditional Easter meal

His shocked positive reaction to the unusual combination has delighted South Africans who follow his cultural discovery journey

The Cape Malay Easter tradition combines sweet hot cross buns with tangy pickled fish in a way that may sound strange but has won over even the most hesitant first-timers

One man shared a clip of himself reviewing his wife's pickled fish recipe with hot cross buns. Images: @myaddiventures

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Facebook content creator @myaddiventures shows his first experience trying a traditional South African Easter dish. The content creator, who frequently posts about his life as an American married to a South African woman and living in the Western Cape, was hesitant to try the regional speciality.

In the video, he explains:

"So my wife made hot cross buns and pickled fish for Easter... Yeah, I don't know what to expect."

As he tastes the sauce, he notes that it's "a bit sour" before taking a proper bite of the hot cross bun topped with pickled fish. His reaction is one of genuine surprise:

"What the heck? Oh my God, it smacks!"

The American continues:

"Pickled fish? Why is it good? You know like, I legit told her guys I didn't want it at all, but with everything in South Africa - amazing! Is everything in South Africa about 10 out of 10? 10 out of 10! Honestly, this is like the most shocking thing, because pickled fish just sounds horrible and I'm not a big fish person. Congrats my wife and South Africa!"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

A unique Cape Malay tradition

The combination of pickled fish and hot cross buns is a traditional Easter meal that originated in Cape Town among the Cape Malay community. This cultural tradition has a rich history and deep meaning.

One version of the tradition's origin suggests that the spiced, vinegar-laced Cape Malay pickled fish symbolises the vinegar given to Christ during the crucifixion. Another explanation is more practical, fishermen did not go out to sea over the Easter weekend, so fish was pickled to preserve it during this time.

Whatever its origins, the dish has become a beloved South African delicacy that brings together sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours in a unique combination. The traditional recipe includes fish pickled in a mixture of vinegar, curry spices, turmeric, and onions, served with sweet hot cross buns.

A US gent shared a clip of himself trying out the famous pickled fish dish in Cape Town. Images: @myaddiventures

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to the cultural experience

The video sparked a lively discussion among South Africans about this traditional Easter meal, with many sharing their own experiences and opinions on the proper way to enjoy it.

Sandile Mbatha asked:

"Any South African that has had this combo?"

Jamie Julies responded with confidence:

"Everyy Capetonian knows we always eat them together 💯💯💯"

Some viewers pointed out regional differences in the tradition, with Carinne English Adams explaining:

"That's a Cape Town staple for Easter. I don't think any other communities in South Africa eat this over the Easter period, but it's our tradition, and we love it."

Steve Laubscher commented:

"You're not supposed to make a sandwich with it 🤦"

But Brynmor-Rose Zimri stated:

"Pure Cape Malay culture. Hope you had a taste of the onions too! And yes, you can eat it just like you want. Dipping the hot cross buns in the sauce is theeeee absolute best!"

