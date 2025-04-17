An angry restaurant employee was filmed throwing food at a customer at her workplace

The woman did not hesitate to attack the person, forcing her to quickly jump out the door, with the people around her, in the clip shared on TikTok

Her clip went viral, as social media users flooded the comment section, shocked by the sight, while others debated scenarios that could have led to her being in that state

A fast-food restaurant employee chased a customer out of the shop. Image: @mikemonwabies

Source: TikTok

A woman working with food chose her company's supplies as a weapon when she got irritated and angry enough to show off her strength to the other party.

The lady's clip was shared by TikTok user @mikemonwabies on the platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who did not anticipate her reaction.

The woman throws food at another person

The short clip shows the lady coming from behind the counter, probably from the kitchen side of the restaurant, carrying a fry basket of fries. She throws it at a person standing close to the door who tries to jump out, with two other people joining them, but unfortunately, she gets hit in the back. The fries were scattered all over the floor, near the entrance of the restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares concerns over the clip

The clip gained 2.1M views, 71.3K likes, and nearly 3.4K comments from social media users who were stunned by the scene. Many shared that the lady should attend anger management classes, saying such outrage was dangerous to others, as she could have burned the person if the fries were hot.

Some said she deserved to be fired, as she disrespected her company and displayed violence towards another person. Others, however, turned the clip into a humorous moment, saying they would have picked the fries from the floor and eaten them.

Social media users wondered what angered a lady that she risked her job. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

User @Mpho Prince Manamela joked:

"I was there.. That guy is a baby daddy, he came to apologise for cheating."

User @lekgarebe said:

"She doesn't even work there,, but she got access to the fries, what level of anger is this🤔🤔

User @MOMO joked:

"Aay now l understand why Trump once said a lot is happening in South Africa."

User @Bolelang Rakeepile added:

"This seems not to be the first time she pulls off this stunt. Her throw is accurate. She should come with a warning sign, she might throw items without warning!"

User @suejo shared:

"The way I love chips, if I were there, I could have collected. There is no way I would have let that go to waste😂😂."

User @Portia Malefane said:

"My God... her new name is fired. Guys, let's control our anger. Sometimes people can agitate you, but never go to their level. My motto is "walk away", and that has saved me a lot."

3 Briefly News articles about restaurants

A toddler celebrating her birthday got up and confidently danced at Spur restaurant, warming many online users' hearts.

A local man angered many online users after he was filmed trying to manhandle a female employee at a fast-food joint.

A popular domestic worker attempted a dissatisfied customer prank at Spur with her friends, but online users were unimpressed, asking her to stick to her home content.

Source: Briefly News