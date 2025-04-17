A toddler confidently showed off her cute dance moves while celebrating her birthday at a local restaurant

The moment unfolded while she was colouring at the table before her family and the restaurant staff who hyped her up, and the clip was shared on Facebook

The clip had users feeling all sorts of emotions, with many saying they danced along with her, and some saying it was the cutest video they had seen in a while

A confident little girl got up and started dancing as her family hyped her on her birthday. Image: Tim Robberts

It's always the tiniest one with the biggest vibes. A little girl enjoying her birthday at a Spur gave Mzansi the cutest performance when the birthday song came on.

The little girl shows off her dance moves

In the clip, the birthday girl is seen colouring at her table. When the song starts playing, she starts dancing while seated. As the Spur staff member places the ice cream with sparkler candles in front of her, she gets excited, prompting a family member to lift her so she can dance on the seat.

That's when the real show begins, as the birthday girl's tiny feet produce big moves, with a high level of confidence. The staff members and her family hyped her up, while she carried on as if she were the only person in the world.

Watch the cute Facebook video below:

Mzansi can't stop gushing

Social media users couldn't get enough of the little girl's vibe. Many said they started dancing along with her, even through their phone screens. Some joked that she deserved another round of ice cream for that groove. Others called the moment priceless, and said it made their day.

Spur employees hyped up a little girl celebrating her birthday. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

User @Deirdre Paterson said:

"Best, best, best I have seen. I keep watching her moves over and over. I am sorry Spur, little one has better moves than you. That smile is the greatest ❤️."

User @Swazi Mncwango shared:

"She deserves another ice cream 🙈🤣

User @ThUlani CAroline MzUkwa asked:

"I want to register my son for his 3rd birthday. What can I do to to get the free meal or a card? He's turning 3 years in the 12th of May. Please help."

User @Sudasha Debiper said:

"Just too cute, Happy Birthday beatiful lil1🤗🎂🎉🎉. This brings back fond memories of celebrating my daughter's birthdays at Spur.❤️."

User @Priceless added:

"I celebrated my daughter's birthday twice with Spur, and in both she got shy nje, 5 years ago. It was with Jabulani Mall and 9 years with Greenstone Mall."

User @Raymond Maregedze shared:

"She has good vibes."

