A woman was devastated over her graduation outfit, which did not turn out the way she wanted

In the TikTok video, she showed off how it looked in the picture vs. on her body, and people were stunned

The online community reacted as they took to her comment section to express their thoughts

One young lady's big day came crumbling down as she expressed her disappointment with a graduation outfit that didn’t turn out as expected.

A South African lady was devastated by a graduation outfit fail, which she unveiled in a TikTok video. Image:@constance_dingane

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her graduation outfit gone wrong

It's graduation season, and this babe gave viewers a glimpse into her preparations for the special day by sharing a video on TikTok under the handle @constance_dingane.

In the clip, @constance_dingane revealed how the outfit looked in the promotional photo compared to how it fit on her body, and Mzansi couldn’t believe the difference. The hun who opted for a stylish all black suit was not impressed by the outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The footage, which has gained thousands of views, shows the woman confidently sharing her experience. While graduation is usually a moment of joy and celebration, her video highlights the stress and unpredictability that can come with outfit planning for a big day.

She went on to showcase what her tailor had made for her, and it was not quite what she expected, as it did not match her preferred design.

In the caption, she hinted at her heartbreak, expressing how she felt about her clothing, saying:

"I cried for 40 days, 40 nights nonstop, mind you, it was two days before graduation day, what a horrible experience."

Many people felt her pain, while others shared their own similar experiences, with one person saying the following in the comments.

"I can relate, that's how I cried last year, and the following day (morning session 7 am) I was graduating."

Despite the disappointment, the woman handled the situation with humour and grace, earning praise for her confidence and transparency. Her clip sparked a wave of conversation online about the pressure to look perfect during milestone moments like graduation.

Take a look at the woman's grad outfit in the video below:

SA reacts to woman's grad outfit

Mzansi peeps were shocked by the woman's graduation outfit as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Lizzy said:

"Etsa breathe in and walk fast, we won’t notice chomi."

User74 shared:

"Loving cheap stuff is a challenge. You should have gone to the original designer ei. I think they're around 2k or something."

Nick x was amused:

"I’m not even laughing."

Claudia.Legodi shared:

"Nah, they did her worse than me."

Sibu stated:

"Oh Jehovah… the pants."

Itslisababy simply said:

"I gasped, yoh."

Amogelang Lentswane suggested:

"Sometimes cheap is expensive. Go to YDE, sis, you will find something nice and go enjoy your graduation. Congratulations on completing that qualification."

A woman showed off her graduation outfit that went wrong. Image: @constance_dingane

Source: TikTok

South African women flex hair gone wrong

Briefly News reported that a woman felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left.

reported that a woman felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left. One woman woke up to the shock of her life, and she took to social media to show it off in a TikTok video.

A woman candidly showed her hair transformation, revealing the difference between her initial vision and the result.

Source: Briefly News