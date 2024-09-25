A lady spent four hours at a saloon for a wig installation and came out crying after the hairstylist failed to do her job

The hun shared a video on her TikTok showing the confident stylist messing up with her hair as she sat on the chair sobbing

Social media users were shocked that she kept quiet and left dissatisfied

Briefly News spoke to Abby Mthabathi, a hairstylist from Gqeberha who shared the importance of prioritising good customer service

A hun felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left. She came out wearing a wig cover with glue on her forehead.

The lady shared the video on her TikTok, under her user name @bazizipho_nonie_poswa, attracting 1.1M views, 72K likes and 2.3K comments from social media users who were in disbelief.

The lady watches in disbelief as the stylist continues to mess up her wig

The video starts with the hun excited as she waits to get her wig installed. It soon shows her with red eyes as she starts realising the lady doesn't know what she's doing. The stylist continues with her job, even attempting to design baby hair.

A hairstylist speaks on valuing customers and making sure they are happy

The Briefly News team spoke with who shared that satisfying a customer through the results of your work is essential.

"A customer is always right. Making sure they are happy should be the hairstylist's priority.

The hair guru added:

"There are many saloons out there, a person can not come to mine and leave dissatisfied. It is my duty to ensure her happiness."

She also touched on the effect a saloon visit has on a person, detailing:

"A saloon visit is a therapy; customers come to our spaces to feel better. We are going through a lot as people."

Speaking on following a good installation procedure, she said:

"At the end of the day, you don't want your client to lose her hairline because when she does, she will never trust you again, hairstylists should follow the right haircare procedure before installing a wig."

"As much as they pay us, you still want your business to speak for itself."

Mzansi consoles the lady after her saloon trauma

After watching the young lady's video, social media users advised her to speak up when unhappy with a service. Others joked that she should go with them on her next saloon for protection.

User @maia65130 commented:

"This must be more painful than a heartbreak."

User @siphiwokuhle.gamede shared:

"I would’ve spoken up for you I feel so bad seeing you cry🙁."

User @sibzaaa understood the hun:

"I am just like her, lol even in 2077, I’ll still be like this coz the year has nothing to do with knowing how to stand up for yourself."

User @lorrainemokgatlhe shared her own bad stylist experience:

"I once stayed at the salon until they finished braiding then I went home and came back with my mom 😭😭😭."

User @reneilwemaphala

"But my sister you continued sitting there and allowed her to continue touching your head 😩😩."

User @aluthando59 felt that they scammed the hun:

"For the fact that you paid before installation..they knew what they were doing 😭😭."

