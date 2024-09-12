A woman on TikTok got candid about the dark side of constantly wearing glued-down wigs

Thandolwethu Majola amused Mzansi when she uncovered the extended size of her forehead caused by her favourite hairstyle

Social media users were floored by her revelation and likened her appearance to American rapper Doja Cat

A South African lady living in Cape Town cursed the day she started wearing wigs. Thandolwethu Majola shared that her favourite glued-down hairstyle gave her extended forehead space.

Mzansi collapsed after seeing a woman's receding hairline. Image: @thandolwethumajola

Source: TikTok

The woman revealed her receding hairline by slowly sliding down her satin headscarf, which made her head grow more extensive with the shift.

SA reacts to woman’s receding hairline from wearing wigs

Wigs have been used to enhance beauty for centuries. Men and women enjoyed the luxury of owning wigs, allowing them to switch up their appearance occasionally.

Whether you have healthy, shiny hair or bald spots, wigs are always there for you, even on your bad hair day. In recent years, wigs have gotten more advanced as humans found a way to secure them enough to combat any storm.

The securing bands have been made tighter, the lace has been altered to resemble a more natural appearance, and different glues have been manufactured to provide long-lasting stability. Thandolwethu Majola fell in love with wigs and started experimenting with different looks that she’d grown to love, but the constant wearing of the hairstyle messed with her hairline.

In a recent TikTok clip, Majola shared that installing wigs has caused her extended forehead space as the wigs are glued to her hairline. The lady demonstrated her frustrations by slowly sliding down her satin headscarf, revealing the size of her head.

The revelation was shocking and amusing for many who likened her appearance to the American rapper Doja Cat. Majola shared the clip with the caption:

“My hairline just keeps getting further.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s receding hairline caused by wigs

Social media users were amused by the lady’s bombastic forehead space caused by wearing glued down wig:

@uncleaunty__was stunned by the lady's hairline:

"It just kept going omg."

@Lelzzz 🫶🏾plugged the girls:

"Bald cap method is the reason why my hairline is still the same."

@Mibongo Marwede shared:

"I have so much forehead space that my wig never actually touches my hairline."

@Zeecona avoids glued-down hair:

"I will never install shame, a dermatologist advised me."

@Hlo 🪩🍸🎀🩰 almost started wearing glued-down hairstyles:

"I’ve always been anxious about installing, I went for glue-less wigs and I’m so glad I did."

Lerato_Lala_

"Sorry for laughing."

Mzansi woman plugs SA with hairline growth product

Briefly News also reported that a lady went viral for showcasing an impressive product that helped with her hairline growth, and people were amazed. In the footage, she unveiled her journey from where she had no hairline, along with items that she used.

Netizens loved the hun's content as they flooded the comments section to thank her for the plug.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News