Global site navigation

“I Have So Much Forehead Space”: SA Reacts to Woman’s Receding Hairline From Wearing Wigs
People

“I Have So Much Forehead Space”: SA Reacts to Woman’s Receding Hairline From Wearing Wigs

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A woman on TikTok got candid about the dark side of constantly wearing glued-down wigs
  • Thandolwethu Majola amused Mzansi when she uncovered the extended size of her forehead caused by her favourite hairstyle 
  • Social media users were floored by her revelation and likened her appearance to American rapper Doja Cat

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A South African lady living in Cape Town cursed the day she started wearing wigs. Thandolwethu Majola shared that her favourite glued-down hairstyle gave her extended forehead space.

Woman shares how she got extended forehead space
Mzansi collapsed after seeing a woman's receding hairline. Image: @thandolwethumajola
Source: TikTok

The woman revealed her receding hairline by slowly sliding down her satin headscarf, which made her head grow more extensive with the shift.

SA reacts to woman’s receding hairline from wearing wigs

Wigs have been used to enhance beauty for centuries. Men and women enjoyed the luxury of owning wigs, allowing them to switch up their appearance occasionally.

Read also

"They took my brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2 weeks ago": SA saddened by lady's heartbreaking hijack story

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Whether you have healthy, shiny hair or bald spots, wigs are always there for you, even on your bad hair day. In recent years, wigs have gotten more advanced as humans found a way to secure them enough to combat any storm.

The securing bands have been made tighter, the lace has been altered to resemble a more natural appearance, and different glues have been manufactured to provide long-lasting stability. Thandolwethu Majola fell in love with wigs and started experimenting with different looks that she’d grown to love, but the constant wearing of the hairstyle messed with her hairline.

In a recent TikTok clip, Majola shared that installing wigs has caused her extended forehead space as the wigs are glued to her hairline. The lady demonstrated her frustrations by slowly sliding down her satin headscarf, revealing the size of her head.

Read also

SA hun flexes with heartwarming video of bro splurging on KFC every payday

The revelation was shocking and amusing for many who likened her appearance to the American rapper Doja Cat. Majola shared the clip with the caption:

“My hairline just keeps getting further.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s receding hairline caused by wigs 

Social media users were amused by the lady’s bombastic forehead space caused by wearing glued down wig:

@uncleaunty__was stunned by the lady's hairline:

"It just kept going omg."

@Lelzzz 🫶🏾plugged the girls:

"Bald cap method is the reason why my hairline is still the same."

@Mibongo Marwede shared:

"I have so much forehead space that my wig never actually touches my hairline."

@Zeecona avoids glued-down hair:

"I will never install shame, a dermatologist advised me."

@Hlo 🪩🍸🎀🩰 almost started wearing glued-down hairstyles:

"I’ve always been anxious about installing, I went for glue-less wigs and I’m so glad I did."

Lerato_Lala_

"Sorry for laughing."

Read also

South African woman flexes wig she ordered vs what she got from Shein

Mzansi woman plugs SA with hairline growth product

Briefly News also reported that a lady went viral for showcasing an impressive product that helped with her hairline growth, and people were amazed. In the footage, she unveiled her journey from where she had no hairline, along with items that she used.

Netizens loved the hun's content as they flooded the comments section to thank her for the plug.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: