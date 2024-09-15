A TikTok video shows an impressive hairdresser hard at work, showing that she works well despite life's obstacles

People were thoroughly inspired after seeing how the woman with a physical challenge overcame difficulties

The TikTok video of the unique hairdresser reached viral status as people were in complete awe of her skill

One hardworking hairdresser impressed people. In a video, she showed that having a physical impediment did not stop her from doing her job.

A woman in a TikTok video showed people that she works as a braider without a hand. Image: @gracebaby922

The video of the young woman working at a salon inspired many people. Netizens were raving about the impressive braider.

Woman without hand braids hair

In a TikTok video by @gracebaby922, a woman could braid hair quickly despite missing a hand. In the clip, she managed to install a box braid without any assistance. Watch the video below:

Peeps applaud skilled braider

The video of the hairdresser's hard work left many people in awe. Online users complimented the young woman on being a hard worker.

matovudassan625 commented:

"God continue to bless u, young lady, for you are a big challenger."

marquee said:

"Truly, disability is not the inability to go gal much love ."

Esther Isaac wrote:

"She's the reason I should not give up on life."

Hennessy admitted:

"I am ashamed of myself really."

ChineseRice applauded:

"This is very good . God bless you."

Oueen Vicky added:

"😔And me with my two hands can't make hair."

Marielle gushed:

"Respect."

Young man braids his sister's hair

Briefly News previously reported that This young man is giving hairstyles a run for their money after he showcased his braiding skills in a video trending on TikTok.

This creative gentleman scored the ultimate bargain with his sister. The man offered to braid his sister's hair, and in return, she promised to buy him a laptop. The video shared by @tyler_siesta on TikTok shows the young man flaunting the fibre. As the clip continued, he showed how he braided his sister's hair. @tyler_siesta then unveiled the final results, which looked stunning.

The clip of the gentleman captured the attention of many people online as it generated many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. Social media users rushed to the comments section as they complimented him.

