One Rustenburg hairdresser showed people one of the challenges she faced at work after a client came to her for help

The TikTok video of the work she did on one woman with a hairline issue went viral as people were in disbelief

The stylist in North West got lots of attention from online users who were amazed by her handy work

A hairdresser in the Northwest went viral after showing one of her customers. The lady revealed that she found the client's hair challenging.

A Rustenburg hairdresser got a customer with a receding hairline in a TikTok video. Image: @stancybrownie0

The video by the hairdresser received thousands of likes. There were comments from people who were amazed by what she was able to achieve.

Rustenburg woman amazes hairdresser

A hairdresser on TikTok @stancybrownie0 showed people the work she had to do. One of her clients showed up, and she had a receding hairline. The hairdresser showed people how she managed to give her a high ponytail install.

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud Rustenburg hairdresser

Online users were amazed by the state of the client's hair. Peeps had suggestions about how many hairdressers could make it better.

leojilla8885 commented:

"This is how I am forcing a relationship this year."

Baddeyonabudget suggested"

"Middle part would've been the option."

Lwandletheview wondered:

"Stress sabafana or a health condition? What causes this?"

start,jie the creator replied:

"Getting your hair done by different people she said."

Ala.nde_S said:

"Bekmele angakhokhi."

Mpilo_Zikhali wrote:

"Sizamile, akakhuzekanga ubaby girl."

Thabi commented:

"I think lace wig pondo would have been better."

2 minutes threw shade:

"Iphi iafter?"

Rabi declared:

"Customers are testing hairdressers."

Women share hair struggles caused by faux locs

Briefly News previously reported that faux locs are a trendy and cute hairstyle that many Mzansi women love. However, it comes at a great cost - and we're not talking about money.

A TikTok video shared by @t_tbeautylounge shows a hairstylist braiding a client's hair as she shows how damaged the hair was.

According to the post, the hair breakage was caused by doing faux locs. While only a few ladies said they had no issues with faux locs, many women in the comments section could relate to the pain of suffering hair loss or hair breakage after having done the particular hairstyle

Source: Briefly News