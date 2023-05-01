Jacob Zuma got entertained on his birthday by a Durban waitress. However, it did not look as if he enjoyed it

TikTok user @susanchitombi shared a video of her serving Zuma and singing to him with great pride

Mzansi people cringed for the woman as Zuma sat there with a blank expression as she belted in his presence

It is always that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that never ends up turning out as we dreamed. This waitress from Durban got to sing for former president Jacob Zuma on his birthday, but it did not look as if the man enjoyed it, shame.

TikTok user @susanchitombi shared a video of her serving former president Jacob Zuma and singing to him with great pride. Image: TikTok / @susanchitombi

Source: TikTok

It is not every day that you get to sing for a famous person. So, when this woman was able to do so, she made sure it was caught on camera.

TikTok video of Durban waitress singing to Jacob Zuma goes viral

TikTok user @susanchitombi shared a video of her serving Zuma and his guests on his birthday. In the birthday spirit, the waitress gave JZ a special dessert and sang to him… but the main man did not look impressed.

Take a look:

Mzansi cringes for the poor woman

Zuma had zero expression on his face, and people did not blame him as they too, had no idea what the woman was thinking.

Read some of the comments:

@Banzi m said:

“Wrong song bro… Msholozi never heard this song”

@Roticogee – Nikky said:

“The voice for me.....”

@Jones said:

“I’m as confused as Jacob Zuma.”

@mpumelelomgwenya8 said:

“ haybo where is the wooden mic ”

@alumana_na said:

“the fact that he didn't even smile.”

