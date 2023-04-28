This man decided to celebrate graduating with the people from his hood, and it made for an epic video

The TikTok showed how people support their own, and this guy was happy to soak up the attention on his special day

Online Peeps were moved by the viral video of how others celebrated his big win as if it is their own

This man went back to his roots the second he made it. The gent wore his graduation gown and took a stroll through his neighbourhood.

South Africans could not get over the video showing communal joy. The video garnered thousands of likes from netizens.

Proud PhD graduate shares special moment with his township

This young man, @khuletembe, who finished his tertiary education, wanted to share the achievement with his whole hood. Watch the guy walk with excited residents from his kasi in the video below:

Mzansi joins in on congratulating PhD graduate on TikTok

People love seeing graduates bask in their success. This guy's video of him getting loud cheers from others was a hit. TikTok users were happy to congratulate him, as well by using his official doctor title.

Maq commented:

"Please pray more for protection not everyone is happy kuleyo neighborhood...im with you in prayers."

Bontle12 commented:

"I have never been so proud and emotional about someone I don't even know. A unique celebration."

user531791223205 commented:

"Wow, Congratulations sthandwa. Usebenzile uJehova akunqobele kwimimoya emibi."

fezzy commented:

"Dokotela wefield yethu madodahalalaa."

slindilesabelo12 commented:

"Dokotela, black child."

Feygza7 commented:

"Bese niyahamba lapho nophela.Congrats."

Right in the feels: Student's mommas emotional over son's graduation

Briefly News previously reported that a University of Zululand graduate's family was waiting with open arms at his graduation. People loved the video of the close-knit family celebrating the man's huge achievement.

Graduation season is an inspiring time in Mzansi. The TikTok of the touching family moment received 20 000 likes.

Netizens are often inspired during the April graduation season in Mzansi. People commented on how the man looked like he had a strong support system.

Source: Briefly News