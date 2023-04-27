One video on TikTok went viral as people watched one man do the most at a Zulu event

The video was a hit because the enthusiastic performer of the Zullu dance was an energetic white guy

Comments on the video were filled with people cracking jokes about the tattooed guy who was the main entertainer at a Zulu gathering

A guy stole the spotlight as he did the most while dancing among Zulu people. The white gent in full Zulu traditional wear received over 5 000 likes.

A white guy in Zulu traditional gear while doing indlamu charmed many people. Image: @bsobahe

People were amused as they watched how energetic the tattooed dancer was. Netizens could not help but flood the comments to sing his praises.

Zulu event gets lit thanks to white man's energy

In a video by, @bsobahe, one man stood out at an event by doing a traditional dance. In the video he wore Zulu attire before doing his version of indlamu. He ends the dance by doing a headstand. Watch the video below:

Zulu people proud of others embracing culture

The Zulu culture is one of SA's beautiful cultures, and people love the dance. Many commented that they were proud to see Zulu tradition being practised by others.

Nontobeko Shezi commented:

"Make me unsee it please."

user1170965075113 commented:

"Zulu omhlophe.[White Zulu.]"

maBrown Pindy commented:

"He tried, keep it up."

nonhlemtshali4 commented:

"I love how morden we've became , I'm supporting multiracial couples all the way."

thembanichaka commented:

"Please call that black mulungu to see what makes KZN special,"

Jojo commented:

"Thorough Bred White African."

Ayanda Masinga commented:

"Aaay sbary is not make sure."

Ntokozweni commented:

"Can someone please call that guy who was asking what makes KZN special."

isau commented:

"We are all zulu nation e South Africa shame."

