It's been five years since Akhumzi Jezile's untimely death and his friends are still remembering him and celebrating his life

Dr Musa Mthombeni brought his followers to tears when he penned a lengthy post giving his late friend a life update

He shared how all their friends are doing, that he got married to a beautiful wife and even that loadshedding is now worse

Akhumzi Jezile's friend and colleague Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared a touching post on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has remembered Akhumzi Jezile with a sweet message. Image: @drmusamthombeni and @MaBlerh

The television presenter and actor passed away in a horrific car accident on 28 April 2018.

Dr Musa Mthombeni remembers actor and TV presenter Akhumzi Jezile on the fifth anniversary of his death

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Akhumzi Jezile were close friends who also worked together in the entertainment industry. Taking to his Instagram page, the former YoTV presenter wrote a sweet message that left his followers in tears.

Dr Musa gave Akhumzi a hilarious update about how everyone is doing since his passing. He also shared that their friend Andile Ncube is now a Netflix super star. Part of the caption read:

"5 years since you left us ,my boy! It’s been a crazy 5 years. So much has happened…

"I got married. Breaks my heart you could be there but she’s kinda cool. You may recognise her. She won Miss Supatsela High in 2010. You would have loved her.

"Anyway, that’s that. Loadshedding is stronger than before and we miss you everyday!"

Dr Musa Mthombeni's post leaves his followers emotional

Dr Musa's fans and friends said the post left them in their feels. Many loved that the media personality added humour to the post.

@liesllaurie said:

"This made my teary eyed and laugh at the same time ❤️."

@chrisq.za commented:

"Easily the most beautiful post I’ve read this year. ❤️."

@fundile_magwaza added:

"Yo I am laughing and crying at the same time ."

@zizipho_zamampondo noted:

"This is just so sweet and funny at the same time, i am sho Khumzi is reading this with a lot of laughter.. Haibo ndalila ekseni kangaka."

@sipho_mahonga wrote:

"Oh man… Akhumzi’s probably crying and laughing at the same time because wow how do you deal with this "

Dr Musa Mthombeni and friends remembered Akhumzi Jezile on his birthday

TimesLIVE reported that Akhumzi Jezile's friends remembered the late star's 34th heavenly birthday with sweet messages.

They even visited his mother with a yummy cake.

