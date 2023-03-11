Media personality Andile Ncube and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had the social media streets buzzing after sharing their pictures

Fans felt the two stars were too close to each other when they paused for snaps after a recent interview

Andile Ncube poured cold water on the allegations, the media personality told Mzansi that the rumours were not true

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Andile Ncube has broken his silence following reports that he is in a romantic relationship with reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

Andile Ncube has responded to rumours that he is dating MaMkhize. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @andilencube.

Source: Instagram

The media personalities had Mzansi buzzing when they were pictured together after a recent interview.

Andile Ncube and MaMkhize spark dating rumours

MaMkhize and Andile Ncube caused a stir on social media when their pictures after an episode of Sports Night Amplified went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The flamboyant businesswoman has been setting tongues wagging online with her new fashion style. Fans noticed that the media personality turned things up a notch and has been serving saucy fashion looks.

Taking to her Instagram page after the interview, MaMkhize shared some pictures alongside a lengthy caption. Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Ncube's pictures got social media users talking.

Andile Ncube breaks silence on MaMkhize romance rumours

According to ZAlebs, Andile took to social media to pour cold water on the rumours that he is in a relationship with the flamboyant businesswoman.

Reacting to social media users who were dishing their thoughts on his alleged affair with MaMkhize, the Young, Famous & African star said fans didn't know what they were talking about. He wrote:

"Y'all are funny."

Shauwn Mkhize defends Andile Mpisane’s soccer skills during her interview on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize defended her son Andile Mpisane's soccer skills. The wealthy businesswoman's only son plays for her professional soccer team, Royal AM. He is also the chairman.

Some people in Mzansi believe Andile Mpisane is not a good soccer player but became a professional because his family owns Royal AM. The team plays in Mzansi's premier division, Premier Soccer League.

Speaking on Metro FM's Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, MaMkhize shared that Andile would have played for AmaZulu FC if they didn't buy Royal AM. ZAlebs reports that the flamboyant businesswoman shared that Andile Mpisane played for the development side of AmaZulu when he was a kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News