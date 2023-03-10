Katlego Maboe showed off his new dance moves while he was getting ready to host his new show, Deal Or No Deal

The Expresso presenter was in the dressing room preparing to go live in front of the camera when he decided to bust a move to a banging jam

Mzansi social media users agreed that Katlego Maboe is multi-talented after watching the video on his timeline

Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to share with Mzansi how he prepares himself when he's about to go live in front of the cameras. The excited presenter showed off some killer dance moves.

Katlego Maboe announced as host of Deal Or No Deal

News24 reports that the media personality was recently revealed as the host of the revival of Deal Or No Deal. The Expresso presenter took to to share with Mzansi how he gets ready for work. Katlego Maboe captioned his post:

"How I get ready for #DealOrNoDealZA in my dressing room."

Mzansi reacts to Katlego Maboe's video

Impressed social media users agreed that Katlego Maboe is multi-talented. The singer and TV host is also a good dancer. He reshared a TikTok video of himself getting down on his Twitter timeline.

Some people shared that they're happy he is back on TV after his near-career-ending cheating scandal.

@stebisza commented:

"You can dance Mfan'omdala. What's your TikTok?"

@SydneyNkosi8 said:

"We're really happy you're back on TV, brother."

@SinahM50 wrote:

"Go monate nate #DealOrNoDealZA."

@MabasMb added:

"It's so so good to see you so happy. You're a reminder that light will pierce through the darkness. More joy to you."

Mo Flava's colleague bids farewell to radio personality

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mo Flava's colleague Khutso Theledi penned a touching message to the outgoing Metro FM presenter. Mo left the national radio station after eight years.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Khutso applauded Mo Flava for being able to connect with people on all levels. She further said:

"You have an incredible gift for making people feel heard, seen, and valued."

