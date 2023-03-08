Mo Flava is leaving Metro FM and her colleague Khutso Theledi penned a touching letter to the outgoing presenter

Khutso Theledi took to her timeline and praised the seasoned radio host for his ability to connect with his listeners

Metro FM listeners also shared that they're going to miss Mo Flava's voice in the morning as he leaves the radio station after hosting the breakfast show for eight years

Mo Flava's colleague Khyutso Theledi penned a touching message to the outgoing Metro FM presenter. Mo Flava is leaving the national radio station after eight years.

Mo Flava’s colleague penned a touching letter to Mo Flava. Image: @moflava

Source: Instagram

Khutso Theledi praises Mo Flava for his ability to connect with listeners

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Khutso applauded Mo Flava for being able to connect with people on all levels. According to TshisaLIVE, she further said:

"You have an incredible gift for making people feel heard, seen, and valued."

Khutso went on to praise Mo Fla for his humility and sense of positivity in everything he does, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire generations of radio broadcasters.

"You, Tsiki, are a true master of radio," she said.

Khutso and Mo Flava used to host the breakfast show on YFM many years ago and they recently reunited on Metro FM. Their reunion was only for a few months as Mo is now leaving the station.

Mzansi reacts to Khutso Theledi's touching letter to Mo Flava

Metro FM listeners shared that they'll miss waking up to Mo Flava's voice in the morning. They wished him good luck in his future endeavours.

magdelinekoma wrote:

"Hi, Khutso. What a Beautiful Message to MoFlava. I'm really going to miss his voice in the morning. All the best Mo. Your new Journey is with God, anything is possible."

sonwabisiwe said:

"Why am I chopping onions? All the Best to UncleMo, aka Lovemore Mokondrelele."

mxollisisandile commented:

"Your union has inspired so many of us to work hard on our craft. Thank you for being the best morning duo.A hi fambeni with some Flava forever."

tjonka11 wrote:

"Aaah, what a lovely message @khutsotheledi we are going to miss uncleMo."

nthabi4584 added:

"Blessings all the way to Mo. Who is going to make us laugh till we cry now? Stellar talent, authentic, humble all in one."

