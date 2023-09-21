A lady from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University posted a compilation video of monkeys causing trouble on campus

The primates chase, terrorise and steal from students who are trying to ignore them

Netizens shared similar stories of how they, too, were terrorised by primates on campus

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Hilarious is under siege from monkeys. Image: @tina_547

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University posted how their campus is under the terror of monkeys.

The primates chase, bully them and even steal their food from them in a hilarious video that left netizens in stitches.

@tina__547 posted the video on TikTok, which over 150K people viewed in under three days. In the clip, the monkeys commit various acts of terror against the unsuspecting students and victims. They chase a young woman who wants to throw some trash away. They chase little children who cannot escape fast enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They even climb on tables while university students are chilling and minding their businesses, stealing their food and their belongings. The monkeys that chase them are a true terror, and at the same time, people could not help but laugh. Watch the video here:

Students share stories of monkey terror

Netizens were in fits of laughter over the video and commented about the animals.

Swazi cried:

“My calculator!”

Albertina Lebogang Madalane, who posted the video of the monkeys taking things, replied.

“There’s another one who left her windows open. These creatures turned her cupboards upside down, and her grocery was all over the floor.”

Pru wrote:

“I used to hold a stone when returning from buying groceries.”

Mrs P Sello added:

“I’d go to campus just to see them and laugh all day.”

Nomq_m is also a victim.

“Every varsity has the same problem because we also have it at UKZN.”

User58177753650187 asked:

“Is it weird that I wouldn’t run, just stand there and stare at it? If we fight, we fight.”

Lady_Lala added:

“And I thought UB was the only one with this problem. We even have warthogs chasing us this side.”

Man exacts revenge against food-stealing monkeys

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man who was a victim of monkeys got his revenge.

The animals would always steal his food, so he devised a means to get back at them. His hilarious video had netizens loving his devious plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News