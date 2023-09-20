A motorist surprised Mzansi and a points woman when he gave her flowers in traffic

The woman was doing her job when the man stuck his hand out and gave him the bouquet

Netizens were charmed by him and pointed out that Polo men are dangerous

A man in a VW Polo charmed a traffic points woman when he gave her a bouquet of flowers. Image: @Zikamnyamane

A Gauteng VW Polo driver stayed winning when he surprised an Outsurance points woman with flowers.

The gent was cheered and given a round of applause by netizens for his bravery and being a romantic in traffic.

Video of man giving traffic director flowers trends

The sweet video was posted on Twitter by @Zikamnyamane, who shared the sudden and unexpected move with the world. In the clip, the fellow drives next to the woman, and while she is hustling to direct the traffic, he redirects her attention and gives her a bouquet.

The man's gesture shows that romance is not dead, as even if someone directs the traffic flow in the middle of the day, one can still be admired. Watch the video here:

South Africans charmed by video

Tweeps were enamoured and entertained by the man's bravery.

Nema Jnr said:

“He’s been crushing, I’m sure.”

PapaMotheo was pleased.

“Izinja madoda.”

Lebo O'Gentle had a theory.

“He was on his way to give them to his wife but met the love of his life along the way.”

Noeleen added:

“This is cute. I’d be so mad as hell if I found that he didn’t leave his number on the card or something.”

Dj T-Junction added:

“Respect Polo drivers.”

MR TRAPSTAR remarked:

“He bought them for a lady, then they dumped him on the way there, so he was like ‘let me not waste them’”.

Paballo Orion exclaimed:

“That’s why they finish our sisters. These fellas are hella smooth.”

Dmxdadj laughed.

“What a team. You can see this one is a Chiefs fan. The romance in this, though.”

John Doe:

“When you’re on your way to see your girl, and you run into the love of your life.”

Kabelo_Tshabedi was charmed.

“This is heartwarming. I love it. Whether the guy grabbed the flowers somewhere doesn’t matter.”

Men buy flowers for their women on Valentine's Day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi men impressed women when they lined up outside a store to buy flowers.

The gents wanted to spoil their women on Valentine's Day, and they rushed to get them bouquets as gifts. Their efforts were appreciated as women applauded them.

