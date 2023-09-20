A gent from the Western Cape served achievement goals when he showed how far he got in his life

He started working at Spur and went on to retail before acquiring a qualification at one of the top universities in SA

The man received his flowers, and his content warmed netizens

A young man who was a waiter didn't give up on his dream and bagged a qualification at the UCT. Image: @champagnehlati

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town gent's glow-up is one for the history books as he went from being a waiter to bagging a qualification at the University of Cape Town.

South Africans praised him and were there for the content that showed growth in a young man's life.

Man bags qualification after working as waiter and retailer

The driven @champagnehlati posted his video on TikTok, taking the viewers on a journey on his account. The slideshow he posted showed how he started from the bottom and worked his way up. He began serving tables as a waiter at Spur and even paced shelves at Woolworths. But the handsome gent was not one to give up as winning was in his mind. His final picture shows him standing with his parents, holding his bagged degree.

Seeing a young man bagging qualifications and working hard to ensure his dream comes true is inspiring. The young fellow is also a fan of making hilarious TikToks. Watch one of his videos here:

Man's achievement praised online

Netizens were more than ecstatic when they commented on his achievements.

She's mysterious said:

“Humble beginnings! Well done, bro.”

The University of the Western Cape commented:

“Congratulations.”

Nothile Gasa stanned his goals.

“Motivation! Congratulations.”

Thulijayy remarked:

“So proud of you, Sihle! Only going up from here.”

Zimfefe Madikizela was happy for him.

“Hug congratulations, brother.”

Cpt gooner wrote:

“My kind of content.”

DeeMoney:

“Growth! I love it for you. May God bless you.”

Bonanza blessed him.

“I love it when young people in retail flourish even further in their lives. A sight to see.”

Bianca was impressed.

“Wow! Congratulations! Blessings your way.”

Ms Gao added:

“What a beautiful story. Congratulations are in order, sir.”

Source: Briefly News