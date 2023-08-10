Gaopalelwe Mathiba graduated with a law doctorate in July, becoming one of the youngest in the history of the UCT

The senior law lecturer told Briefly News that his family and love for discipline contributed to his PhD

Although he had a rough upbringing, he is not an ambassador of his background and continues to strive for greatness

Dr Gaopalelwe Mathiba attributed his PhD success to family and discipline. Image: Gaopalelwe Mathiba

At only the age of 26, Dr Gaopalelwe Mathiba became one of a handful of young people to graduate with a PhD from the University of Cape Town.

The handsome and dedicated young man attributed his success to family, discipline and time management.

Man becomes one of youngest PhD holders in UCT history

Gaopalelwe spoke to Briefly News about his journey to obtaining his PhD. According to the University of Cape Town, he has a PhD in Law, the youngest in a decade. He graduated in July. He is also a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Law. On top of that, he is also a dedicated family man, married to Tshiamo, whom he met while at university. The two have a daughter together.

Mathiba told Briefly News he's always loved law and discipline and shared his background story.

"I know and have lived in poverty, but I am not its ambassador, so my childhood story is not one of the best. However, my tough upbringing has left me with an everlasting sense of self-awareness and the motivation I need for a lifetime," He said.

"I'm more of an egalitarian and disciplinarian, so law was the only career path that perfectly matched my character."

Obtaining PhD requires discipline and time-management

Dr Mathiba pointed out that he received a bursary through the Solomon Mahlangu Scholarship of the National Youth Development Agency, which pushed him hard to study and ignore the pressures of university life.

"I've never gone out to groove my entire life. One should be careful here: there is nothing wrong with young people going out for entertainment, as long as they do it responsibly. As for me, I am just not compatible with the groove life," he said.

He also mentioned that family life is a strong anchor for him.

"I married my beautiful wife during the first half of 2022. One more attribute is that I strongly believe in the family institution. I strongly advocate for holistic growth in life. I would not aspire to advance career-wise while other equally crucial aspects of my life are lagging. It requires a personal balance," he added.

Gaopalelwe shared with Briefly News that his journey to a PhD, which he is grateful for, was not easy.

"I worked at three different universities during my PhD. In all these appointments, I was involved in a full-time lectureship. I also published journal articles and book chapters during my doctoral project."

"Completing a PhD at my age while being a husband and a father calls for many sacrifices and requires a great deal of discipline, determination and focus. It indeed remains the most remarkable accomplishment in my lifetime," He said.

Dr Mathiba added that his goal is to be a professor and a well-rounded expert in the law faculty.

