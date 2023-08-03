A beautiful woman from Limpopo climbed the ladder and secured herself a PhD in her field of speciality

She managed to obtain a PhD and a job all under the age of 30, a testament to her dedication

Netizens were happy for her and gave her flowers for studying for a decade and reaching levels

Anzai Mulaudzi bagged a PhD and a job. Image: Anzai Matshavhange Mulaudzi

A gorgeous Venda babe added 'Doctor' to her name after she bagged a PhD at 29!

The beautiful Limpopo woman shared her joy after working for a decade to cement her name in the annals of history while securing a job at the University of Venda.

Anzai Mulaudzi bags a PhD and a job

The woman, Anzai Mulaudzi, graduated with a PhD in Animal Science at North-West University. Her journey started in 2013 when she studied for her BSc in Animal Science, graduating three years later. She did not stop momentarily and obtained her Honour's before gunning for her Master's Degree in 2017.

Her Master's dissertation was on using moringa as a food source for quail farming. While obtaining her PhD in Animal Science, she co-authored five papers, each focusing on using the plant moringa as feed for quail farming.

Moringa is a highly nutritious plant packed with vitamins and essential compounds like vitamins A, B, C, calcium, potassium, iron and magnesium. According to Medical News Today, it benefits the skin, hair, and liver and treats upset stomachs, among others.

Dr Mulaudzi recently posted a video of herself celebrating her PhD on TikTok. Watch the video here:

South Africans are proud of Mulaudzi for bagging a PhD

Netizens were proud of her and celebrated with her on Facebook.

Druig Raid said:

"Congratulations, cutie. You deserve all the good things coming your way. A decade of studying is no joke.

South Africa's Hottest girls said:

"Every family has that one person who breaks the cycle of financial struggles for the entire family."

Andries Mashishi added:

"It proves that hard work and dedication pay off."

Penny Nteleki remarked:

"Well done, Anzi. We are a proud nation because of you."

Phosta Mnyaka Nyaka commented:

"They forgot to give her a Bachelor's for having a beautiful face and smile."

