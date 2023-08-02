Zwothe Muthabeni graduated with a nursing honours degree this year at the young age of 22

She told Briefly News that she became a nurse after failing to care for her granny, who died when she was still a teenager

Today, the gorgeous hun treats every patient as if they're part of her family and strives to make them love nurses more and hate them less

Zwothe Muthabeni's inspiring journey started when she lost her grandmother and ended with an Honours. Image: Zwothe Muthabeni

Zwothe Muthabeni became a nurse because she couldn't save her grandmother from a sickness that claimed her life.

Her dying words were that she wished Zwothe was taking care of her, and since then, she's treated all of her patients like family members.

Venda nurse graduate said that granny's death inspired her career

The gorgeous 22-year-old Venda woman who grew up in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, told Briefly News that she was in grade eight when her grandmother, who she lived with, died. She felt guilty about being too young to take care of her grandmother, and since then, she has treated every patient she deals with as if they were her family member.

Zwothe graduated this year from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University with an honours degree in nursing.

Zwothe became a nurse to change how people view nurses

The bubbly and extroverted beauty said she also wanted to become a nurse to change the public's narrative of nurses being rude and incompetent in their work.

“I change the narrative by bringing them joy through simple acts like making them smile or forgetting their worries, even if it’s just for a short time. I always want to learn about their lives, families, what they like, or something extraordinary about their childhood. My smile and energy when I go to work remain even after I knock off from work. I want patients to feel free around nurses and not be scared of them,” she said.

Muthabeni told Briefly News that she also listens to her patients and attends to their emotional needs by allowing them to express their feelings, joking with them and complimenting them so that they can feel good about themselves.

She also shared the most challenging and fulfilling aspects of being a nurse.

“I’m not just a nurse at the hospital, but everywhere I go. I’m also a nurse in my community, so whenever someone needs help, I can assist, even if it’s just health education. Losing a patient is the most difficult thing because I always consider how their families feel because of the loss. The most fulfilling thing about being a nurse is learning daily by interacting with different people and attending them according to their needs,” she said.

Zwothe also said she wants a nursing doctorate in the next ten years.

