A beautiful Venda princess recently obtained her nursing qualification with Honours

The beauty danced and smiled throughout her graduation day while dressed in fantastic threads that suited the occasion

Her achievement touched many South Africans, some of whom were inspired to continue their studies in the health sector

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A beautiful nurse graduated with an Honours degree and celebrated on TikTok. Image: @zwothemuthabeni

Source: TikTok

A Venda hun bagged an Honours degree in Nursing and was applauded for being a high achiever.

The beautiful woman's post inspired other hopefuls who are also studying to become nurses, as she looked radiant and stunning in her graduation gown.

Gorgeous Venda woman graduates with an honours degree

@zwothemuthabeni posted her video on TikTok, which was viewed over 70K times. In the video, the magnificent beauty celebrates that she has just graduated with her degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dressed in a stunning green dress and her graduation gown, the gorgeous babe showed off her gown and looked delighted to have obtained the qualification.

Mzansi is facing a severe nursing shortage

The young graduate is part of a pool of qualified nurses in the country in high demand.

According to IOL, a recently published report indicated a shortage of nurses in Mzansi that puts South Africans living in rural areas at risk of not receiving adequate healthcare treatment. The Department of Health also noted this and said that the number of nurses in the country is too low: a shocking 22,090 nurses are employed in SA.

Watch the video here:

South Africans celebrate with graduated nurse

Netizens congratulated her and saluted her for her achievement.

Vele said:

"Congratulations, sis. I'm inspired even though I am still doing my first year in nursing."

Elender was inspired.

"Please help. The course is chowing me."

Magate Phala waxed lyrical about her.

"Congratulations on your well-deserved academic achievement."

Her beauty struck Riilebohile.

"The new generation of nurses are hot."

Rhulani Audrey also said:

"Congratulations."

Beautiful nurse opens her own private practice

Briefly News also reported that a nurse opened a private clinic.

The nurse shared her new health facility with netizens, who were proud of her for reaching this huge milestone after working in a toxic environment.

One netizen said:

"The bullying and toxic work environment had to happen. It all worked for your good."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News