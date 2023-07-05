A Mzansi woman took to social media to share an interesting experience while visiting her grandmother in the village

The funny video posted on TikTok shows the woman entering an outdoor long-drop toilet

Despite their simplicity, long-drop toilets are still popular in many rural areas and the woman admitted that she preferred it over the one in the house

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A South African woman has netizens remembering the good old days after taking to social media to share a clip of a humble trip to the loo while visiting her gogo.

A woman had to use a long drop toilet during her visit to her grandmother's house. Image: @_royal.light/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman records herself entering a long-drop toilet in funny TikTok video

In a video posted by @_royal.light on TikTok, the woman shows herself getting inside a long drop toilet.

Home Bio Gas defines long-drop toilets, also known as pit latrines, as the most basic waste management solution. They are primarily used in rural areas, remote camping sites, or off-grid locations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A long-drop toilet typically consists of four simple elements: a deep hole in the ground, a wood or concrete floor with a small hole, a lid to cover the hole, and a structure built around it for privacy and shelter.

She captioned the clip:

"POV: You're visiting your grandmother in the village and now you need to use the toilet."

Although the woman may have had personal reservations about using the toilet, she did also mention that she preferred the long drop over the toilet in the house.

South Africans share their long-drop toilet experiences and jokes

Despite their simplicity, long-drop toilets are still popular in many rural areas because they require no electricity or running water.

Many netizens responded to the video with banter and their personal experiences of using such a toilet.

@@Veronica replied:

"I used to so afraid of falling in."

@user3251537178169 said:

"My worse nightmare I even eat less to avoid the trips to the toilet when visiting them .

@Unaaaaa.rsa commented:

"Long drops hit differently hey.

@Somebody wrote:

"When I use this toilet my brain keeps on telling me that a snake is going to come out of the toilet and go inside of me ."

@Granii mash responded:

" This toilet reminds me of the good old days."

@Jin's hairless scalp said:

"The smell tho it's so suffocating."

@Lindo Dlamini875 replied:

"Yhoo ngivele ngibone inyoka ingidla izinqa

Man asks bae to marry him in toilet, internet rates the proposal

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man popped the question to his bae in a unique way involving a toilet and some cut up pieces of paper with the marriage proposal on them.

randyspage uploaded the clip showing him leaving the words in the toilet for her to find.

Folks used his rating system quite well on TikTok with some wondering why someone would ask such an important question in that way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News