A man in an interracial relationship finally went to visit his grandmother, and he brought his loving wife and kid

The family on TikTok, the Dlaminis, shared a wholesome video of them meeting the Zulu man's Gogo

Many people were touched to see how the creator's grandmother reacted to seeing her extended family

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Many people loved to see a man taking his wife and child back to his grandmother's. Online users were fascinated by the interracial couple's meet-up with uGogo.

An interracial couple in KZN made waves on TikTok after visiting their Gogo. Image: @thedlaminis_.

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes as people saw the man's grandmother. TikTokkers loved seeing the cute family pictures.

Interracial couple visiting Gogo in Mzansi is a hit on TikTok

An interracial Zulu family on TikTok, @thedlaminis_, visited the husband's grandmother. The Zulu man's Gogo was happy to see her extended family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the cute video below:

TikTok users love pictures of the Dlamini family

People often stan interracial couples, and these two were a hit. Many commented on how heartwarming it was to see them reunited with the older lady.

user6463883699054 commented:

"Cute cute nunuza."

mngxati1 commented:

"Nice dress makoti."

Ingwe Emabalabala commented:

"Ncooooo."

Musa Dlamini commented:

"May God keep and bless your family."

Ngwane commented:

"Maybe they are from Limpopo."

msharo1 commented:

"Well done guys for coming back and go well when you get back to All the way to Germany."

user18434662547277 commented:

"Finally, gogo. She will be safe."

"Hayi, love wins": Interracial couple's lobola negotiations leave SA peeps moved

Briefly News reported that people were moved to see the interracial couple embrace each other's cultures. Many commented on how impressed they were by the union.

Online users were moved by their wholesome union. People commented with good wishes for the lovely couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News