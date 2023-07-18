In a captivating TikTok video, an American woman documented her unique hair transformation journey in Cape Town

Viewers witness the entire process, from hair washing to the meticulous braiding that took seven hours to complete

While the woman was thrilled with the affordable price tag, it sparked a spirited debate among locals and international viewers about the perceived cost

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok video shows a hairstylist gently washing a woman's hair, blow-drying it and finally weaving each braid carefully. Source: @carissamonyce

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video capturing a fascinating hair braiding journey in Cape Town, South Africa, recently caught the attention of viewers worldwide. The video showcases a woman from the US opting for floor-length braids, a popular style in the Mother City.

American woman shares video of getting her hair done in Cape Town

The TikTok video opens with the woman, @carissamonyce, getting a refreshing hair wash and blow-dry to keep the hair healthy, laying the foundation for the elaborate braiding session ahead.

The hairstylist skillfully starts braiding, taking her time to create stunning floor-length braids. At the end of the seven-hour braiding marathon, the woman is pleasantly surprised by the total cost of R1 500 ($75).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Delighted with the outcome and appreciating the hard work put in, she tips the assisting women R1 000 ($50) as a gesture of gratitude.

Watch the video below:

Pricing of the braids had South Africans' jaws dropping

However, the reaction to the pricing was a mixed bag, highlighting cultural differences in perspectives on costs. The price seemed remarkably inexpensive for the US woman compared to what she might have paid back home.

Nevertheless, some Mzansi peeps expressed their concerns about the perceived high cost.

Leo complained:

"R1 500 is cheap? I’m out here complaining about R500 braids."

NomzamoMkhize commented:

"Dollar to the rand conversion makes me wanna weep each time."

Bernice Rush-Harriso asked:

"So they are overcharging us in the US?"

Aduke revealed:

"As an African, that's why I can't relate to the prices here in America."

tumiasiamsi questioned:

"Guys, America is expensive, because how can you say braids over R1 000 is cheap and you still tip another R1 000?"

Fashion said

"I would have tipped at least $300, bless those ladies."

RealtorDawnbw complained:

"I just got quoted $700 for a shoulder-length style here in the US. Not including hair."

Unique Glam Collection added:

"That price is crazy! But so beautiful!"

on thin ice said:

"I would most definitely visit Cape Town and get my hair done before I leave as well. The people in the US be tripping with the prices and hair don't be that nice."

Woman overcomes drug addiction and opens up salon

In other news, Briefly News reported about a woman who suffered from her drug addiction but overcame it and decided to stay clean.

In the TikTok video, the woman shared her story of staying clean and relying on her talent to open a salon and make a living for herself.

Mzansi applauded the woman for making huge changes in her life and for opening her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News