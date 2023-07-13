Woman shares plug for affordable furniture and home goods at Durban China shop

A video of a woman showing off items available for sale at a China shop in Durban has gone viral online

The footage posted on TikTok by Jessica Mkhize shows the variety of affordable goods available at the China Home Centre in Springfield

Many Mzansi netizens were pleased about the plug and thanked Jessica for sharing as they planned their next shopping trip

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Turning a new space into a home can be daunting. By far, the hardest part of furnishing a house from scratch is figuring out where to start.

SA peeps were ready to go furniture shopping after a woman plugged them on an affordable store in Durban. Image: @jessicamkhize0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares TikTok video of affordable furniture store in Durban

Thankfully, it is possible to do this without breaking the bank. A South African woman shared a video plugging people on where they could get affordable furniture and home décor items at a fraction of the price.

In a video posted on TikTok, Jessica Mkhize showed a store called China Home Centre in Springfield, Durban. The homeware outlet boasts a variety of goods, from plates, pots, pillows and couches to modern decor pieces. The prices are very affordable too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If you’re trying to furnish but on a budget, this is the place to go," Jessica wrote.

Moving into a new home can be one of life’s great joys, but it can also be a time of uncertainty, especially when it comes to decorating, New York Times explains. Thankfully with this store, people are spoilt for choice at an affordable price.

Furnishing your dream home on a budget is prioritised, The Balance Money states.

South African netizens react to the video

Social media users gathered in the comments section to thank Jessica for the plug as well as their furniture-buying experiences.

Forever Yena wrote:

"I feel like shopping In Durban is just so much better coz it’s bargains for dayssorrows to us in Jhb."

user1750618712708 commented:

"I so love shopping in Durban. My first place I bought stuff from was Durban."

natashiachetty15 replied:

"Thank you so much for sharing ."

Slindile Slindile wrote:

"Siyabonga mama."

QuestToLive said:

"Dankie ntombi. Ngizovukela khona ."

Kelly Rankin responded:

"She literally says in the video it’s opposite China Mall Springfield."

TikTok video of woman's PEP Home kitchenware items haul gets South Africans excited

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African netizens were left heavily influenced to reach for their purses and wallets and head to their nearest PEP Home store after a woman showed off some goodies she got at a bargain.

A video posted on TikTok by @miss_jfoodie shows her unpacking and unboxing some kitchen homeware items. These included a sushi serving board, some plates, a wooden two-tier turntable platter, and a knife and board set.

Designing and decorating our homes is something we can easily envision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News