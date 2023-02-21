A young woman flaunted her beautiful long 4C hair and made a lot of ladies on social media jealous

Her TikTok video went viral and gathered more than 860 000 views, and her hair sparked talks about natural hair

Mzansi ladies were curious about her haircare routine and asked her a bunch of questions in the comments

A TikTok user, @linajuly31, posted a clip of her gorgeous natural hair. The ladies on the social media platform were envious and said she was so lucky.

Many wanted to know how she grew her hair and asked for product recommendations. The viral video has nearly one million views from SA ladies who wish to have long tresses like her.

Important tip for caring and growing 4C hair

One of the biggest hair brands, Carol's Daughter, says moisturising is crucial for 4C hair to grow and flourish.

"4C hair, like all curly hair types, is naturally dry. In fact, 4C curls tend to be even drier. And when 4C hair isn’t properly moisturized, it becomes brittle, and weak and can easily break, snap and feel like a straw. That’s why having a consistent moisturizing hair routine is key."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA women on TikTok react to viral natural hair video

@vee_chiya said:

"Nice hair, but a frontal is a must shame thank you."

sthemb04 asked:

"Wow, how did you grow your hair? Which products did you use?"

@mamshengu_ozothile wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous Yoh, I have zero patience to grow my hair, every year when it gets to my shoulders I cut it."

@asiphe.n12 suggested:

"Your hair looks beautiful sis. Please keep it natural ❤️"

@ungihlophe commented:

"The way I’m so jealous when I see people with such beautiful hair. God is unfair shem."

@tebatso694 asked:

"How did you grow your hair?"

@akuaga01 mentioned:

"Wow, can our hair grow so long?"

@user1294238493741 posted:

"Guurrl your hair. No it's illegal to have such long beautiful hair. Ngi hlepulele bandla."

Video of girl with beautiful natural and long hair leaves people jealous: "Give me a little bit"

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that researchers say the global hair care industry is worth over USD 80 billion. Women are always looking for products to make their hair strong and beautiful.

An Instagram video of a young girl went viral, and people wanted to know how she maintained her gorgeous hair.

