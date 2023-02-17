Lamiez Holwothy has taken to one of her social media accounts to share that she held her eagerly anticipated baby shower

The star revealed that her mom and her sister organised the lush celebration, and she couldn't be happier

The DJ posted a video showing the extravagant event that was full of her close family members and friends

DJ Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to show her fans a glimpse of her lush baby shower.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's mom and sister organised a lush baby shower for her. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

According to News24, the DJ and her boyfriend, Khuli Chana, announced their pregnancy in late 2022 and have taken their fans on an incredible journey since then.

It was no different when Lamiez's mom, Imelda, and sister, Lariezh, organised a baby shower full of close family members and friends. Lamiez posted a video showing the lush ceremony, which looked fun as family and friends played games and exchanged sweet words with the expecting mom.

"To my son- I will be your army!!!! My mom and sister @lariezhholworthy surprised me with the most perfect shower for my little man and in that moment,nothing and no one else mattered. Also got to gift my people with my favourite pairs of @bathu_sa amongst other cute items for simply making time to celebrate my Pumpkin. ❤️ He is loved so much already. "

Lamiez also played dress-up. On the day, she changed from a light blue long figure-hugging dress to another that showed off her stunning legs. Check out her three pictures below:

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's fans can't keep calm after viewing her baby shower's social media content

@ntashie_ said:

"Why am I crying? This is so beautiful "

@zukofab shared:

"I love the way you celebrate your pregnancy, keep it up ❤️❤️"

@dionesummer posted:

'This baby is so loved 101 treatment all the way. Congratulations mami❤️❤️"

@mimireyza replied:

"You are going to be the best Mommy!"

@lelo_thenailtech commented:

"Pregnancy looks so good on you mommy Congratulations ❤️❤️"

@kgomotsoleefortune wrote:

"What a beautiful pregnancy journey!"

@cdikgale834 reacted:

"You are blessed ❤️"

@kagiso_moagi01 added:

"Congratulations Ausi. You are blessed indeed "

Newlyweds Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana enjoy babymoon in Italy: "A string of answered prayers"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's "It" couple was all booed up in Italy following their official nuptials. Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana posted cute snaps of their romantic getaway visiting historic sites in Milan and Rome.

The rapper and DJ stopped by the Milan Cathedral to take pictures with pigeons at the Italian monument.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child, and Lamiez captioned one of her travel pictures that she is lucky that she's carrying her biggest blessing.

Source: Briefly News