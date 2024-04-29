Apple Music podcast host Nandi Madida gushed over her husband, Zakes Bantwini, after his sold-out show recently

The Grammy-award winning DJ hosted the star-studded Sikelela Festival Constitution Hill in Johannesburg

Nandi Madida shared a cute picture that left her fans swooning, and it was captured by Minnie Dlamini

Nandi Madida showed once again how proud she is of her man, Zakes Bantwini. The star gushed over her husband, who had a successful show.

Nandi Madida expressed admiration for her husband, Zakes Bantwini, after he had a triumphant sold-out show. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Zakes and Nandi bring warmth to the timeline

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, displayed a strong unit at his concert.

The Grammy-award winning DJ had a sold-out, star-studded concert called the Sikelela Festival, and it took place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

In addition to that, Zakes won big at the 2024 Metro FM Awards under the Best Dance category.

Nandi brags about her hubby

The Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 presenter holds the bragging rights to this achievement. The star shared a heartfelt post where she hugged Zakes while he played his set.

The picture was taken by her friend Minnie Dlamini, and she captioned it:

"One thing I witnessed is that Zakes @zakesbantwini has loyal fans, a sold-out show with a catalogue spanning more than 20 years is truly something else. Congrats also on your metro award for best dance."

Mzansi gushes over the Madidas

Fans lauded the couple and shared nothing but sweet words with them.

minniedlamini:

"I love you guys."

tateh7638

"Having a supportive wife is the most underrated blessing for real."

rosettamasipa

"What an authentic pic that epitomises softness, comfort, support, pride, ease, joy, love, and contentment & work that is put into the marriage, friendship, passion and remunerative work that aligns with the life that you two choose to live."

ntomb_zamantuli:

"When time holds still and all that matters is right next to you. Minnie killed it."

abdul_khoza:

"My family."

kim__collen:

"The living definition of behind a successful man is a Nandi."

ericmacheru:

"Love it friend, Beautiful."

kavirmagan:

"Zakes Bantwini a National Treasure with a loving wife, beautiful family, power partners, incredible team, best fans and nation behind him."

