One Canadian hairdresser made a video of how she gave herself an extra-length braided hairstyle single-handedly

The video on TikTok shows what this skilled lady did to achieve her very long faux locs that looked breathtaking

Online users had much to say after seeing her unique approach to installing the bohemian-looking hairstyle

A lady based in Montreal, Canada, went viral on TikTok after showing how she does her hair. The hairstylist gave people a look into her unique braiding technique.

A hairdresser in Montreal, Canada did her own goddess locs with a unique technique. Image: TikTok/@ughhwhatsss

Source: UGC

TikTok users were in awe of how she did her hair. Many begged the talented creator to make a video with instructions for the faux locs.

Woman's faux locs technique is a TikTok hit

A hairstylist, @ughhwhatsss, in Canada showed people how she does her hair. The lady in the video braided her hair into small braids, with Marley braided hair at the ends.

Marley hair is the kinky synthetic fibre needed to create the perfect faux locs, as reported by Cosmopolitan. She then wrapped the loose ends with more Marley hair and curly bits to create goddess faux locs.

Watch the entire process below:

Online users share thoughts about Canadian hairstylist's faux loc install method

People could not get enough of how the lady did her hair uniquely. Peeps thought she was a genius for doing the base braid halfway and ending with Marley hair. Netizens love to give their opinions about hairstyles, and this one was a hit.

Nk commented:

"The way I would’ve had all that hair tangled."

Layla commented:

"Slow down twin I need a tutorial."

Christina commented:

"Definition of trusting the process."

Kenzie commented:

"Goddess locs are so beautiful. and when they have those little gold clip! Positively beautiful! I love yours so much."

yodi commented:

"This is the best technique I’ve seen for locs. Omg, love it."

Links commented:

"As a man I just want to know how did this happen."

