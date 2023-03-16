A young woman flaunted her natural 4C hair and got ladies on social media curious about her haircare routine

Her TikTok video sparked a conversation about African hair and how to properly care for coily hair

TikTok users asked her a lot of questions about the hair products she uses for the daily maintenance

A woman flaunted her natural 4C hair to waist length and shared the video. Image: @fatimaxfarouk

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user @fatimaxfarouk posted a video of her beautiful natural 4C hair. The women on the social media platform took a liking to the clip and flooded her comments section.

Young woman shares video of long 4C natural hair

Many were interested in her hair care routine because they wanted to grow their hair just as long as hers. The video gathered more than 100 00 views and people asked the young woman for product recommendations.

She replied to some of the questions in the comments section about her routine. The lady mentioned that her hair has been short for most of her life until she started prioritising her haircare regime.

Watch the gorgeous straightened 4C hair in the TikTok video below:

African women on TikTok react to natural hair video

@hi3652477 said:

"The ladies that keep at it grow the inches. Beautiful hair and lady."

@urusi2 posted:

"Ladies if you have short hair just accept it, nothing will change your hair. Non-Africans grow hair without even bleating."

@user4770650868400 stated:

"Wow, nice. I gave up on mine, seeing this I want to go back to natural hair."

@teah_tor mentioned:

"Beautiful! Are you relaxed, texturized or completely chemical-free?"

@_jazzzylexxx_ commented:

"How do you trim your hair? Can we get a tutorial?"

@ntkz79 wrote:

"What do you use for your hair, I'm in South Africa whatever you use, does it sell everywhere?"

@christiskingggg added:

"What’s your wash day routine like? I am also trying to get past my bra strap length."

@_jazzzylexxx_ asked:

