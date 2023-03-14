A young woman epically surprised her mother and posted a TikTok video of her over-the-top reaction

The daughter said she was in the United States for a year and returned to South Africa without her knowledge

Their heartwarming reunion got social media users all warm and fuzzy, and the TikTok video went viral

SA woman returned home after a year in the US and surprised her mother.

Source: TikTok

One woman @reldaniels who has been living in the US for a year came back to South Africa with a bang. She surprised her mother who had no idea she was coming back home and posted her reaction on her TikTok page.

Daughter reunites with mother in viral video

The daughter can be seen in the clip slowly walking into her childhood home. Once her mother saw her, she jumped for joy and started crying and hugging her.

The TikTok video touched a lot of people and it was viewed by more than 490 000 people.

Watch the moving reunion in the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the daughter's SA homecoming

TikTokkers talked about the evident love captured in the wholesome video. Some commented that they wished they had loving relationships with their mothers.

@taniquesloan said:

"If I leave for a year my mom better be this excited to see me."

@thunder.thys posted:

"If we're being honest being a parent is painful. How do you love someone so much? Do our children know the depth of this love?"

@_thee.lioness_ commented:

"Hits harder when you can't relate to this feeling."

@mishkaprinsloo wrote:

"All I do when I get on this app is cry. This is so heartwarming.❤️"

@n.olzzzz shared:

"My mom every time I leave for a week."

@zoe77robb added:

"I’m crying, this is so beautiful.❤️"

@fleekydeez said:

"As a mother now, I definitely feel her. I can’t go a day without my baby without falling out."

@westsidecurls stated:

"I can feel how badly she missed you and how much she loves you."

